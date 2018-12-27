Miley Cyrus Poses With Parents In Stunning New Wedding Photo

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married in a secret and small ceremony last week, and now the first official wedding portrait has been revealed.

According to a Thursday, Dec. 27 report by Entertainment Tonight, Miley Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus, posted a photo of the bride with both of her parents, including her famous dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, on her wedding day.

In the snapshot, Miley stands in front of a gorgeous made of greenery, baby’s breath, and roses as her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus flank her. Miley wears a stunning, off the shoulder wedding gown and holds a bouquet of black and white flowers.

Miley’s long, blonde hair is parted to the side and styled straight as it hangs down her back. The singer also dons dangling diamond earrings, and a full face of natural-looking make up, which includes darkened brows and pink lips.

Miley’s mother, Tish, wears a long-sleeved black gown and large hoop earrings. she completes her look with a large pendant necklace, and wears her shoulder length blonde hair half up. Meanwhile, Billy Ray wears a black suit coat and matching shirt underneath. His long, brown hair is parted down the middle and styled straight to fall over his shoulders. He also sports a full beard and mustache for the occasion.

In a second photo, Miley Cyrus snuggles up to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as they pose for another snapshot. The pair famously starred together in the hit Disney Channel comedy, Hannah Montana, which made Miley a household name and a huge star.

The secret wedding took place the day before Christmas Eve at the Tennessee home that Miley shares with Liam Hemsworth, and was a very small affair.

“Marriage has become such a topic of conversation in their relationship. Everyone is always asking them when, and now it’s real, they did it! The gathering was small and intimate and rather spontaneous,” an insider told the outlet.

“They did some quick pre-planning before the holiday and decided that they didn’t want a big elaborate wedding. They truly wanted to keep it a secret. They just wanted the people most important in their lives present. It was so touching. They decided to do it at their home in Tennessee, as they have talked about in the past,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s wedding photos via Miley’s Instagram account.