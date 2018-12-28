James Kennedy Returns To SUR Restaurant After Being Fired By Lisa Vanderpump On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7

James Kennedy's firing didn't last long.

James Kennedy is back at SUR Restaurant.

Just days after the reality star was seen getting fired by boss Lisa Vanderpump, a Radar Online report has revealed he’s already back to work at the West Hollywood, California, restaurant.

According to the report, Kennedy confirmed he was back at the restaurant on October 23, November 21, and December 9, despite Vanderpump’s decision to let him go during filming on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

Radar Online‘s insider said that while Vanderpump was set on her decision to terminate Kennedy’s employment at her restaurant when she fired him months ago, she is now torn about the decision as he continues to host See You Next Tuesday events at her restaurant.

“Firing James from SUR was one of the hardest things Lisa had to do and she wanted to fire him from the show as well at the time,” the insider said. “This whole entire thing has Lisa so completely torn right now because she wants him to either get sober or get lost but at the same time his drama is so good for show ratings.”

“She obviously gave him another chance,” the insider added.

Ahead of Lisa Vanderpump’s firing of James Kennedy, Kennedy was involved in a war of words with his co-star, Katie Maloney, who he told to “lose some f**king weight!”

Below is a recent photo of James Kennedy posing with friends outside of SUR Restaurant.

During an interview in November, ahead of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premiere, Kennedy opened up about what fans could expect to see from the new episodes.

“It’s crazy, it’s very exciting. I can’t wait for it to start. It’s juicy, lots of drama, romance, heartbreak — the whole works,” he revealed to Hollywood Life.

As for the details, however, Kennedy refused to divulge any specifics.

“You’re going to have to wait and see,” he said.

Throughout the first several episodes of the show, Kennedy has been having a tough time, not only due to his unemployment status, but also due to the cheating allegations that were spoken against him. As fans saw during the first two episodes of the show, Kennedy was accused of carrying out a three-year romance with a woman named Hope behind the back of his longtime girlfriend, Raquel Leviss.

To see more of James Kennedy, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.