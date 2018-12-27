Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Still Not Engaged — Find Out Why She’s ‘Relieved’,

Gwen Stefani didn't want a ring for Christmas.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s fans were hoping for a Christmas Day engagement but sadly, it didn’t happen. Fortunately for Stefani, however, she was not ready for such a big moment to take place on the holiday.

On December 27, Hollywood Life shared a report with readers in which they explained why the No Doubt front-woman was actually “relieved” that her boyfriend of three years didn’t get down on one knee.

“Gwen is actually relieved that Blake didn’t propose during their Christmas celebrations,” a source close to the singer said. “She really wanted to make the day about her children and the whole family, and feels a proposal would have taken away from that. Gwen wouldn’t have liked making the day all about her when Christmas is supposed to be all about family.”

As fans well know, Stefani shares three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, with her former husband, Bush singer Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and Rossdale were married for 13 years before calling it quits in August, 2015.

“Gwen had the time of her life and felt so blessed being surrounded by all her loved ones that a marriage proposal was the last thing on her mind,” the source added.

Following Stefani’s split, which was announced just weeks after Shelton split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert, the two singers began dating one another as they filmed scenes for the ninth season of The Voice. Then, just one season later, the couple was seen openly flirting on the NBC singing competition’s 10th season.

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton didn’t get engaged on Christmas, they appeared to have a great time together as they celebrated the holiday at Stefani’s home in Los Angeles.

Following Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Christmas festivities in Los Angeles, Stefani was forced to leave home and head to Las Vegas, where she currently has a residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

“Back in Vegas for my #JustAGirlVegas residency at @ZapposTheater in @PHVegas tonight, 29, 30 & 31st! See u there gx #NewYearsEve gwenstefani.com,” Stefani wrote on Instagram on Thursday, December 27.

Throughout the holidays, Stefani and Shelton have been staying close to one another and over the past 24 hours, Stefani has shared tons of photos and videos of herself and Shelton at her Los Angeles home on her Instagram stories. In one, Shelton was seen pulling what appeared to be a platter of chicken wings out of one of Stefani’s ovens. In another, he was seen announcing the details of one of his dishes.