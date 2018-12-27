Miley Cyrus Used To Joke About Marrying Nick Jonas & Was His First Kiss

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas have certainly come a long way since their past romantic relationship.

Over the past month, not only has Nick Jonas tied the knot to Priyanka Chopra in multiple wedding ceremonies, but a few days ago, Miley Cyrus shocked fans by marrying her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, in a small and intimate ceremony. But before Nick had Priyanka and Miley had Liam, the pair just had each other.

According to E! Online, Miley and Nick dated for a little over two years and everything in their relationship happened really fast. Though the couple ended up calling it quits in December of 2007, Miley opened up about their romance the next year, telling Seventeen that she and Nick actually began their relationship on the first day that they met.

“He was on a quest to meet me, and he was like, ‘I think you’re beautiful and I really like you.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I like you so much,'” Cyrus recalled.

And even though things didn’t work out for them as teens, Miley always said that there could be hope for the couple to rekindle their romance down the road, including in the 2008 interview with Seventeen.

“Maybe he’ll be my best friend for the rest of my life or maybe I’ll end up marrying Nick Jonas!”

She also explained that she loved Nick when they were together and even a year later, she still loved him. After they broke broke up, it was really hard for Miley and she said that she even cried for about a month straight while also going into a weird funk.

But in the interview, Cyrus also admitted that behind the scenes, she and Nick fought a lot and “it really wasn’t fun,” hence the reason why they broke up.

In the long run, marriage to each other was not in the cards for Jonas and Cyrus, but the couple went through a lot together. In an interview with BBC Radio One in 2016, Jonas told listeners that Miley was his first kiss. As he explained, it all went down at a California Pizza Kitchen in Hollywood after the pair enjoyed a meal together.

“I’d just had a pizza that had onions all over it. I’m sure that my breath smelled terrible,” Jonas recalled of the not-so-romantic first kiss.

And as musicians, it doesn’t come as a shock that Cyrus ended up writing her hit song “7 Things” about Jonas. Luckily, Nick recently said that he was flattered by the song because not only is it very honest, but it will also be there “forever.”

It’s still hard to believe that in just one year Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Bieber have all tied the knot.