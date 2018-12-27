Jake Gyllenhaal & Rumored Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Photographed Together In Paris

The two were caught taking a romantic walk through the City of Love

Is love in the air for Jake Gyllenhaal? The Oscar-nominated actor was spotted recently in Paris strolling through the streets — but he certainly wasn’t alone. Gyllenhaal was joined on his walk by model Jeanne Cadieu, and according to E! News, the two are rumored to be dating.

Gyllenhaal was seen bundled up in a hoodie, hat, and warm pants for the brisk walk. Cadieu kept her arm linked through his as they walked and chatted. To fight off the chill, the French model was decked out in a long black coat and grey scarf. Despite the cold, the two seemed cozy and were spotted laughing as they wandered through the city.

Sources indicate that Gyllenhaal and the French model have been seeing each other for some time, although the notoriously private actor has attempted to keep the relationship on the lowdown. The two were spotted vacationing together in both Greece and London over the summer, but neither has officially confirmed that they’re in a relationship.

After several of his high-profile relationships very publicly fizzled, Gyllenhaal has been quiet about his personal life. In the past, the actor has been linked to Taylor Swift (who reportedly wrote about their relationship in her hit song, ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together’), Kirsten Dunst, and Reese Witherspoon.

Jake in Paris with his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu (27/12) pic.twitter.com/qh1ukM12xX — J. Gyllenhaal Updates (@badpostsjake) December 27, 2018

And it looks like Gyllenhaal is being extra cautious with this new relationship; neither of them even follows the other on Instagram, even though Gyllenhaal very recently joined the social media site. Gyllenhaal will likely stick to his habit of keeping certain things private — even during interviews.

“I’m not necessarily guarded, but I consider intimacy to be very important and I don’t think everybody needs to know about my family or my personal details,” he told The Guardian back in 2017. “I’m old school in that way.”

And it appears that Cadieu, 22, is on board with keeping their relationship quiet — at least for now. Although she posted several pictures from her trip to Paris (including one with a vague, romantic caption that many now believe was aimed at Gyllenhaal), the model has not shared any hints about her possible relationship with the award-winning actor.

Gyllenhaal may not be discussing his personal life online (or indeed anywhere at the moment), but he’s been very much in the public eye these past few weeks. The actor has been heavily promoting his role in the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Far From Home — but it looks like he’s still making time to cozy up with his new girlfriend!