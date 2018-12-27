Someone Remade Hilarious ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer With Deadpool Playing Every Role

The Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped on December 7, leaving fan (finally) with a full title for the film and just the vaguest hint as to what might be in store for the remaining Avengers after Thanos snapped his fingers and wiped out half the universe at the end of Infinity War in April this year.

Within a week of going live, the Endgame trailer was smashing records, had become a new source of memes, and left Marvel fans with a sense of dread over what is to come when the film is released on April 26, 2019. But as reported by Comic Book, one fan has sought to lighten the mood somewhat, recreating the entire trailer with a bit of a twist: Deadpool plays every role, and is his usual sassy self as he does so.

YouTube user Mightyraccoon! is the fan in question, and has replaced all the Avengers with Ryan Reynolds’ version of the antihero. Rather than lamenting the situation Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are in after the decimation of Infinity War, Deadpool pokes fun at just about everything around him, even finding a way to complain about Fox never allowing him and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to appear in a film together.

The first ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer is so much better when every hero is Deadpool https://t.co/RaxFLe9y9U pic.twitter.com/r6syOMZWcx — BGR.com (@BGR) December 17, 2018

The voice of Deadpool has been provided by Dark Matter alum Mishka Thebaud, but you would be forgiven for mistaking it for Reynolds himself. The feisty character is every bit as funny and sarcastic as Reynolds’ rendition, providing plenty of laughs throughout the trailer for fans to enjoy.

The fan-made trailer comes at a time when Reynolds’ future as the popular antihero is slightly in doubt. The acquisition deal between Fox and Disney has recently hit a snag, and while nothing has been decided as yet, the merger could have an effect on Reynolds’ contract with regards to his role as Deadpool.

At the same time, the merger could open up the possibility of a crossover between Deadpool and the Avengers universes, given that both are Marvel franchises. Reynolds has previously said he would be open to the idea.

“That sounds like a great idea but a very expensive idea. Can you imagine the shit-talking contest with Iron Man? Oh, that would be great,” Reynolds said. “It would have to be rated R to completely unharness everybody. Unbridle the merriment and watch them go…”

Mightyraccoon!’s trailer gives fans an idea of just what that crossover could look like.