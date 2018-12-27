WWE News: Enzo Amore Explains His Actions At ‘Survivor Series’

The former WWE performer explained why he showed up at 'Survivor Series.'

Enzo Amore, who now goes by nZo, was released from the WWE in January of this year, but the former professional rapper turned wrestler seems to keep popping up around the WWE, whether the company wants him there or not.

His most notable appearance was at Survivor Series where he was thrown out of the arena by security for attempting to get the crowd to go along with his chant. After the event, there was a lot of talk about why Enzo showed up and what his intentions were.

Many fans assumed that because his debut rap album released right around Survivor Series, Enzo was there to try to get attention for the release.

However, last night, Enzo held an event near Madison Square Garden (where the WWE was having a huge house show), and he took questions from the fans. Of course, one of the questions fans asked was why he showed up at the major WWE event.

Amore was perfectly happy to explain his actions to the fans, and his response seemed believable enough.

“Why did I do it? It had nothing to do with my music. I’ll tell you why I did it – cause I knew for a fact Vince McMahon would be heated more than anything in the world – but he’d respect the f**k out of it. That’s why I did it,” Enzo said to the fans.

Apparently, part of his motivation was making WWE’s big boss Vince McMahon angry. Though it also appears that Amore was looking to get a little respect from McMahon. Perhaps he is still looking to return to the WWE at some point in the future, though we’re not sure if the WWE has any interest in bringing Amore back.

Enzo actually elaborated a little more, and he even defended his actions as being completely legal since he purchased a ticket to the event.

“Because it was about one person, and that was it. Because I proved to him that I could beat him at his own game of statistics and numbers, and this that and the other, and I don’t even work for your company. I broke no laws, I bought a ticket…. $2,500. My name was on the ticket, they could’ve found me”

Apparently, Enzo had an Uber waiting outside, so he was prepared with an exit strategy.

“I had an Uber waiting out there. As I was walking by, two fans go, ‘Is that Enzo?’ I go, ‘Yeah, come here!’ I took a picture with them, hopped off in the Uber, how you doin’?”

Not only was Enzo having an event near WWE’s house show, but fans actually saw the former performer hanging out outside the event and even took some photos with him.