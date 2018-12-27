New Year’s Eve 2018 At Walt Disney World: What Special Events Are Happening At The Parks? Whare Are The Hours?

If you're at Walt Disney World, you can ring in the new year in the most magical way.

Walt Disney World is in full holiday mode with Christmas having passed and New Year’s Eve 2018 arriving before anyone may even realize it. There are plenty of people in the parks right now and more will be there to ring in the new year. No matter where you may be at WDW, you will need to know when the fireworks, dance parties, and other celebrations are taking place. You won’t want to miss a single thing and that’s why knowing the park hours is helpful too.

All around the place, guests will find numerous ways to welcome in 2019 as many of the parks will have extended hours. Three of them will also have big fireworks displays for your viewing pleasure, but of course, don’t expect any a Disney’s Animal Kingdom as they don’t want to endanger any of the animals.

You’re going to find a lot to do at the Walt Disney World parks over the last few days of the year, and here is some of the info you’ll need to know. The main thing to remember is when the parks open and close each day, and that info is always up-to-date on the official website of Walt Disney World.

December 31, 2018

Magic Kingdom : 8 a.m. – 1 a.m. with Extra Magic Hours of 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

: 8 a.m. – 1 a.m. with Extra Magic Hours of 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Epcot : 8 a.m. – 1 a.m.

: 8 a.m. – 1 a.m. Disney’s Hollywood Studios : 9 a.m. – 12 a.m.

: 9 a.m. – 12 a.m. Disney’s Animal Kingdom : 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Typhoon Lagoon : 10 am. – 5 p.m.

: 10 am. – 5 p.m. Disney Springs: 10 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Danny Cox

Throughout the day, you can have fun in the parks and enjoy many of the entertainment offerings that are on the schedule. You have to remember, though, that New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days each year and there is the possibility of phase closures as recently reported by Inquisitr.

Be careful if you leave one park for another as you may have some crowd or big traffic issues going from one place to elsewhere. For those who will arrive in one location and stay there, here is what you’ll be able to enjoy.

Magic Kingdom

Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade: 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Fantasy In The Sky Fireworks: 6:30 pm. and 11:50 p.m.

On December 30, 2018, Magic Kingdom will have the Fantasy In The Sky fireworks at the same times as on New Year’s Eve. This gives you an earlier chance at the great display if you don’t want to face the actual NYE crowds.

There will also be “New Year’s Celebration Dance Parties” in both Frontierland and Tomorrowland from 7 p.m. until midnight.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Fantasmic!: 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!: 9:30 p.m.

Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular: 12 a.m. (January 1, 2019)

Epcot

Illuminations: Reflections of Earth: 6:30 p.m.

New Year’s Countdown Fireworks: 11:40 p.m.

Epcot will also have live music in the America Gardens Theatre for guests to enjoy, and don’t forget more music at different countries in the “Celebrations Around the World Showcase.”

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Rivers of Light: 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For those who are heading out to the Walt Disney World parks for New Year’s Eve, you will need to brace yourselves for a lot of fun and big crowds. There is going to be plenty to do, no matter where you end up, to change over from 2018 to 2019. The fireworks, parade, nighttime shows, and more will help bring a little bit of this year’s magic into the next and keep you partying well into the night.