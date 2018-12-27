‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Sizzles In Sexy Bikini Snaps, Goes Nude In Latest Shot To Promote Veganism

Former Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood loves to tantalize her social media followers with sexy shots via her Instagram page. She oozes with confidence and is known for her revealing, sensual snaps, and over the last few days she’s posted several photos that have been massive hits with her fans.

On Christmas Eve, Sara gave her Instagram followers a gift with a bikini shot that quickly became the most popular photo she has shared in a while. In this snap she was wearing a tiny thong bikini and Underwood gazed at the photographer with a sultry look as she laid on the beach covered in sand.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Underwood took a number of photos while wearing this particular string bikini and she looked amazing in both of the snapshots she has shared so far. The earthy color of the string bikini blends in seamlessly with the surroundings and the fringe and dark apricot accents add some enticing contrast to the shots.

It appears that this unique bikini is an Andi Bagus piece, specifically their “Melody” bikini. This one is described as a “micro” bikini that is for “daring mermaids,” according to the description on the designer’s site. There are even shells added to the front of the bikini top and Underwood pulls off this daring suit beautifully.

Underwood’s Christmas Eve shot definitely impressed her millions of followers. Sara has 9.2 million people following her on Instagram, and more than 288,000 of them have liked the post since it went live.

While Sara’s Instagram posts almost always generate a lot of engagement from her followers, this one was a bigger hit than usual. The last time Underwood got that kind of volume of likes was earlier this month when she shared a picture of her demonstrating something of a naughty librarian vibe.

On Christmas Day, Sara gifted her followers with another bikini shot that was a perfect snap to share on the holiday. This particular photo was taken in Oregon and it shows Underwood in a red bikini and red hat as she’s in a hot spring.

Sara’s Christmas-inspired post brought in more than 181,000 likes and numerous comments by fans who wished they were in that hot spring with her. Then, in her most recent Instagram share, Underwood went all out with a racy shot that digital artist Marcel van Luit appears to have created for her.

This truly unique picture shows Underwood from behind, fully nude, standing on a tree branch on a cliff. She is surrounded by several foxes and is gazing out over a valley as birds fly in the air not far away.

This is a magical scene that Underwood used to write about how passionate she is about animals and living a vegan lifestyle. It’s not entirely clear what the original photo was that van Luit used as the starting point for this creation, but more than 106,000 of Sara’s followers have already responded positively to the post in the first five hours since it was shared.

Sara Underwood has had quite the year and she’s shared that she’s excited about what lies ahead. Based on what her 9.2 million Instagram followers think of what she’s shared lately, she’ll have a lot of hits on her hands in the days, weeks, and months ahead.