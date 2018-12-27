Frank Adonis Accumulated A Net Worth Of $35 Million

The legendary actor debuted on the big screen in 1971.

Frank Adonis was best known on the big screen as Anthony Stabile, a stern looking and intimidating member of the mob. But just two days after Christmas, the 83-year-old sadly passed away after battling a variety of health issues for the past couple of years.

Born Oct. 27, 1935, in Brooklyn as Frank Testaverde Scioscia, Frank wasn’t just an actor, but also dabbled in writing and directing, too. He was a favorite of Martin Scorsese, appearing in some of his most famous films including Goodfellas. Frank enjoyed a long and successful career in Hollywood with 40 credits to his name, including the renown role of Anthony Stabile in the classic 1990 mafia film Goodfellas.

The veteran actor also is known for his roles in the legendary Scorsese’s other legendary movies such as Raging Bull and Casino. Frank made appearances in numerous other popular movies including Wall Street, True Romance and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. He had guest appearances on TV series including The Sopranos, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, New York Undercover and The Equalizer. His most recent credit was last year’s feature Proximity to Power.

According to the Daily Mail, Frank made his big screen debut in 1971 as an uncredited bidder in the French Connection.

This wonderfully lengthy big screen career meant Frank was fortunate enough to amass a sizable nest egg. According to one website Net Worth Inspector, he had accrued $35 million throughout his lifetime.

According to his wife Denise, Frank passed away in the comfort of his Las Vegas home. She told TMZ that he had endured problems with his kidneys for a couple of years. He had been on dialysis and ended up on a ventilator. The family waited until after Christmas to end life support.

“He will be missed. He was a great father and an amazing husband. He helped all his friends he could. Great writer, director and actor. He was my best friend,” Denise said.

She shared with Fox News that the family is “devastated.”

“He fought a good fight. It was rough. He was in too much pain and he wanted to go — he told us he wanted to go … It’s going to be hard, but we’ll get through it,” she said.

Longtime friend Phil Castellano shared on Facebook how upset he was about his pal’s passing.

“It is with a very heavy heart this morning to tell you of the passing of Frank Adonis.(cheech) In his last few months he suffered like an animal. I first met him when I was 3 years old and he was a friend a big brother Uncle Cheech and my lifelong buddy he was older than me but he always treated me like an equal. I will miss him forever. God Rest Your Soul Uncle Frankie,” he wrote.

Frank moved to Las Vegas from Brooklyn in 2008. He is survived by wife Denise and their two children, as well as a daughter from a previous marriage.