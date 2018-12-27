‘Vikings’ Season 5: Katheryn Winnick Discusses Lagertha’s Disappearance

Lagertha is considered missing, not dead, according to Katheryn Winnick.

Episode 15 of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5 saw not only a tragic death — but the disappearance of a much-loved character. During the battle for Wessex, Lagertha was injured. Later, viewers discovered that she was considered missing after her son, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), couldn’t find her among the dead on the battleground. So, what really happened to Lagertha in the latest episode of Vikings? The actress who plays her, Katheryn Winnick, discusses Lagertha’s fate.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 15 (titled “Hell”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Lagertha witnessed the death of Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) in Episode 15 of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5, she also received an injury. Being slashed across her leg, the shield-maiden was last seen crying in the mud of the battlefield. It wasn’t until later — when her son was seen looking for her among the dead — that viewers realized that she had actually gone missing.

And, it seems that, according to Katheryn Winnick, Lagertha has presently gone missing, rather than having been killed. Winnick also hints that it was the death of Heahmund that prompted her disappearance.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

“When she finally hears his last word, which is Lagertha, that really resonates with her,” Katheryn Winnick reveals to ET Online.

“Her whole life, she’s been betrayed by so many people, and she’s never sure if she should actually trust Heahmund, and for her to actually see him in his last words scream out her name, really has an effect on her. Here’s another person she got close with, and now is gone again. So, she ends up leaving.”

As for where Lagertha has disappeared to, the star was not eager to divulge that information. Instead, she suggested that Lagertha would have some soul-searching to do after this great battle involving Wessex, her new home.

“She’s now moved her whole life over to Wessex and has fought for everything, lost a kingdom, and now she has to figure out what’s next for her and only her,” Winnick explained.

As for when the mystery of Lagertha’s disappearance will be solved, Katheryn Winnick also remained tight-lipped. Although, she did reveal that Lagertha’s disappearance will be picked up later on in the series. It is unclear whether Winnick meant that this will occur within the remainder of Season 5 of Vikings — or if it will be in Season 6.

So, fans will just have to tune into future episodes of Vikings to find out the fate of Lagertha.

Vikings returns on Wednesday, January 2, at 9 p.m. History Channel provides the following synopsis for Episode 16 (titled “The Buddha”).