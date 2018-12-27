Colton Underwood’s Controversial ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Tracy Shapoff Already Charging Fat Fee For Cameo Videos

The Season 23 contestant is charging a whopping $200 for personalized videos on the celebrity site.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor hasn’t even premiered yet, and one of his wifely wannabes is already hooked up with a page on Cameo to make extra cash. Tracy Shapoff, who made headlines earlier this month for her past fat-shaming tweets, is reportedly charging a hefty rate for personalized videos on the celebrity site, according to Life & Style.

As of December 27, Shapoff was charging a whopping $200 for fans to get a response from her on the site where fans pay celebs to record personalized messages for them. And while she’s not the first member off Bachelor Nation to turn up on the fast-growing social site, she is the first to do so before her face even appears onscreen on the ABC reality show.

Shapoff’s fee is 10 times the amount of last season’s Bachelorette suitor Wills Reid, who only charges $20 for a shout-out, and five times the cost of a video from popular Bachelor star Corinne Olympios, who only charges $40 a pop. Even a well-known Bachelor Nation star like Ben Higgins, who headlined the 20th season of The Bachelor in 2016 and has remained a fan favorite in the franchise, only charges $50 for a Cameo video. Shapoff, who works as a wardrobe stylist, may have overpriced herself on this one.

Tracy Shapoff isn’t heading into Colton Underwood’s Bachelor mansion as a complete unknown. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Shapoff was recently under fire after old tweets posted by her resurfaced online ahead of her debut on The Bachelor. In one past post, Shapoff, one of 30 women vying for Colton Underwood’s heart on the 23rd season of the long-running reality show, revealed that she thought finding love on TV is for idiots. In a much more upsetting post, Shapoff fat shamed women who get liposuction, advising them to “stop wasting your money and just get your fat a** to the gym.” Shapoff later apologized for the inappropriate tweets, which also included the “R” word when describing the cosmetic surgery procedure.

Of course, there’s always the chance that Tracy Shapoff will prove naysayers wrong and actually earn that fat $200 Cameo fee. According to Us Weekly, when The Bachelor host Chris Harrison initially announced Colton Underwood’s cast, he revealed that Shapoff makes a “flashy first impression” and may “find herself the center of drama night one.” That means fans will probably be talking about her the Tuesday morning after The Bachelor premiere–and maybe they’ll want to pay her to talk to them.

The Bachelor Season 23 premieres Monday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.