64-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Shows Off Amazing Bikini Body On Tropical Getaway

How in the world is Christie Brinkley 64 years old?

It’s not uncommon for the model to post sexy photos of herself on her Instagram account, and this week has been no exception. Over the holidays, Brinkley has traded in a sled for a paddle board, opting to spend Christmas in a tropical oasis instead of in a snow-covered town.

Though Brinkley has not yet revealed to fans where she jetted off to, her photos show that the location is very tropical. While countless photos show her and her daughter — Sailor Brinkley-Cook — enjoying some quality time together, a few other photos show the beautiful landscape. But it was one photo in particular that had Christie’s 400,000-plus Instagram followers talking.

Yesterday, Brinkley took to her Instagram page to share a bikini-clad photo with her followers. In the image, the blonde-haired beauty wears her long locks down and poses with the ocean at her back. The mother of three is all smiles for the camera as she sports a sexy navy colored bikini top that showcases her toned tummy.

On her lower torso, the supermodel is rocking a matching navy wrap while also showing off a little bit of leg for the camera. It appears as though she is about to go paddle boarding, and she looks to be thrilled. So far, the image has earned her a ton of attention — gathering over 10,000 likes in addition to 230-plus comments.

Some fans chimed in to gush over how amazing Brinkley looks in a bikini, especially for her age, while countless others wished her a Merry Christmas.

“Miss Christie Brinkley, you look sensational, amazing and just plain beautiful. (Plain is probably not the right word),” one follower wrote.

“When will this women [sic] cease to look amazing?” another user quipped.

“Every time I think it’s probably time to give up and succumb to some fubsy middle aged shape, you post one of these amazing pics to prove it’s always possible to stay fit and fab. I am so inspired by you!! Thank you for all the light you share, sending cheers straight from my heart to you and yours at your lucky house,” one more chimed in.

And just a few weeks ago, the Inquisitr shared that Brinkley was showing off her age-defying body once again. This time, Brinkley traded in her bikini for a long, body-slimming mustard-colored dress. The dress showed off her amazing curves while she was in Canada, preparing to do the morning talk show CP24.

It’s easy to see that — at any age and in any outfit — Brinkley looks simply fantastic.