Kevin Spacey Lawyers Slam Groping Allegations, Victim’s Sexual Assault Claims In Court

Kevin Spacey has been at the center of controversy for quite some time and based on the mounting allegations, the former House of Cards actor could likely be facing the end of his career. However, his lawyers are adamantly refusing to let him go down without a fight. According to Radar Online, Kevin Spacey’s legal team has fired back to defend him against the sexual assault claims he’s facing. Apparently, both involved have two totally different accounts of what happened when they crossed paths.

It has been reported that Kevin Spacey’s LA-based lawyer, Alan Jackson, claims the teen involved did not refuse his advances. The actor reportedly crossed paths with the son of Boston’s WCVB-TV news anchor, Heather Unruh, when he stopped by the Club Car during the late hours of July 7. At the time, Unruh’s son was working as a busboy at the busy establishment. The complaint also flips the script with a narrative about the busboy allegedly approaching Kevin Spacey and lying about his age. According to the criminal complaint, Spacey claims the boy told him he was 23, not 18. The two reportedly exchanged numbers and during their first conversations, that’s when the busboy allegedly lied about his age.

However, the busboy is telling a different story about their first encounter. He reportedly claims Kevin Spacey encouraged him to drink alcohol saying, “Let’s get drunk.” According to the busboy, Spacey allegedly drunk “downed eight to 10 beers and whiskeys in just over an hour and may have blacked out at some point after the incident.”

While Kevin Spacey’s attorney has admitted that he did grope the young boy, he’s also arguing that the amount of time the men spent together would insinuate that the interaction was consensual. According to the court documents, footage of Kevin Spacey groping the young boy has been recovered but his attorney is noting that there were no objections during the three-minute encounter. “That’s an incredibly long time to have a strange man’s hands in your pants, correct?” Jackson asked State Police Trooper Gerald F. Donovan, one of the investigators working on the case.

At this point, no witness has admitted to seeing Spacey grope the young boy but one person claims to have the boy look “pale, blank, a bit frightened” during his encounter with the famed actor. Kevin Spacey is currently facing charges of sexual assault. If found guilty, he could face up to five years behind bars and be forced to become a registered sex offender.