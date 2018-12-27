Kristina Romanova Flaunts Derriere In Yellow Thong Bikini On Instagram

Model Kristina Romanova was featured in Tropic of C’s latest Instagram post, with the model wearing a mustard yellow bikini paired above a thong bottom. She turned her back to the camera as she flaunted her derriere, and she wore a matching top along with a hat which was slung behind her back. Kristina accessorized with a couple of bracelets that were worn high up on her arm — by her elbow — and looked back at the camera over her left shoulder. The photo was captioned “Magic hour,” which likely refers to the hour before a sunset — when the lighting is especially good for outdoor photography.

Earlier today, the brand also shared a photo of Kristina in the same bikini as she and Candice Swanepoel posed side-by-side. Candice wore a one-piece swimsuit that was a navy blue, along with a white wide-brimmed hat and a couple of bracelets on her right arm. The swimsuit had a high cut and showed off her hips.

Meanwhile, Romanova has been keeping her fans updated on her personal Instagram page, sharing photos from Amanpuri Resort in Phuket, Thailand. The first bikini post from the trip showed the model standing by a beach umbrella in a blue bikini top with furry accents. She partially wore her white coverup dress, which left her top and midriff bare. She captioned it, “Under my umbrella ella ella” and included the hashtag #beachholiday.

A second bikini post showed Kristina lounging on outdoor furniture wearing a neon yellow bikini top under a sheer, white shirt. She sported angular sunglasses and glossy pink lipstick, and said to fans, “Good morning, world.”

The model previously opened up to WWD about how she started out in the industry. And although her description makes it sound easy, it’s not a surprise that an agency saw Kristina’s potential right away.

“I didn’t want to go to the agency. I thought, ‘It’s not me, this isn’t for me.’ But my friends advised me to go. They said, ‘You should! You should! You look like a model.’ (Laughs) And, so I did it, and now I’m here. It’s exciting to be a model. I didn’t expect it to happen so quickly.”

Romanova also added that “My first show, I was really nervous. But, then, it was really good and I didn’t feel nervous at all. Before I became a model, I was dancing. There was always a performance. It’s not a new experience to be on the stage.”