Who Is Catherine Argo Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Season Featuring Colton Underwood?

When Colton Underwood’s journey to find love this winter as ABC’s The Bachelor begins airing in January, spoilers tease that bachelorette Catherine Argo will be generating a lot of buzz. Viewers will have to tune in to see just how much chaos she causes — and how long she sticks around — but in the meantime, people are already talking about this lady, and are anxious to learn more about her.

Fans can pick up a few tidbits about Bachelor contestant Catherine Argo from her profile posted on ABC. She is a DJ from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and she’s 26 years old. It seems that working gigs as a hip-hop DJ is Argo’s passion, but her daytime gig is selling commercial real estate.

Catherine has a “dog daughter” named Lucy, which could give her an edge as she tries to impress Colton Underwood. The Bachelor fans know that he is quite passionate about dogs, so any ladies who also have dogs probably are at something of an advantage when it comes to snagging his roses.

In fact, apparently this bachelorette even managed to bring Lucy with her to the beginning of filming. Lucy, said to be a 10-year-old Pomeranian, apparently shows up with Catherine to meet Colton during the premiere.

Argo says she doesn’t have any tattoos, reasoning that “you don’t put a bumper sticker on a Ferrari.”

In addition, Catherine is a pescatarian, meaning that she doesn’t eat meat, but she does eat fish and seafood. Argo also considers her favorite author to be Dr. Seuss.

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison shared a tantalizing little tidbit on Argo when he was revealing Underwood’s ladies for this upcoming season. As Celebrity Insider noted, Chris said that Catherine would be in the midst of a lot of drama involving the other bachelorettes.

Harrison teased that he’s not saying that Argo is a villain this season, but that if fans are looking for a villain, they might want to keep their eyes on Catherine. Chris also said that this Bachelor contestant speaks her mind, notes Life & Style, and that she apparently goes rather overboard on stealing Colton away from other women during that first cocktail party.

Argo can be seen in Bachelor previews admitting that she knows her approach will upset some of the other contestants. However, her priority is Colton — and it sounds as if she’ll do whatever it takes to get time with him.

Will Catherine Argo’s style win over Colton Underwood this winter on ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season? If she doesn’t snag that final rose, it would seem pretty likely that she’ll end up on the next round of Bachelor in Paradise this coming summer. Colton’s season debuts on Monday, January 7 — and it’s shaping up to be a wild ride.