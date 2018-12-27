Samantha Hoopes Goes Topless In A Black-And-White Photo On Instagram

Model Samantha Hoopes shared a topless photo on Instagram, reflecting on how less is more. The image showed the model with her shoulder facing the side as she looked over her right collar at the camera. She wore dark mascara to highlight her long eyelashes, but otherwise kept things simple, refraining from jewelry. The model pulled her hair back in a low ponytail, and noted the following.

“Minimal. It’s funny growing up my Mom always would tell me less is more with make up clothes and everything in between. Took me 27 years to finally figure it out & I agree. We are living in a world that makes us always want more but what if we tried doing the same thing with less? #lessismore#2019”

Fans reacted with positive comments like “Yet highly flattering!!” and “Minimum makeup, maximum beauty.” Others agreed, saying “Firm believer in less is more!! My dad always told me the same thing. Gorgeous.”

Another recent Instagram post from the model portrayed her unwrapping a large gift in an orange box, and she sported a basic black outfit — including a camisole and shorts — while doing so. She also posed in front of a giant Christmas tree in a black leather jacket at the Rockefeller Center, throwing her hands up in the air and sticking her tongue out. The model accessorized with a black beanie, and said that “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas but if the white runs out I’ll take the red.”

This is all without mentioning that she updated her fans on December 12 about her hair choices.

“I totally feel like I missed out on showing y’all my transformation from blonde to my natural hair color just for a month so my hair can grow and get healthy again! I would have taken you through the process but it was legit the most spontaneous decision ever! Next time I will be more open and show you guys my life in a more open honest way!”

The model went on to note that one of her goals for 2019 is to connect more with her fans. If Samantha’s goals are to increase her followers on Instagram, that’s a great goal to have. After all, many Instagram stars that have found tons of success cite that being open and honest with their fans is one of the keys they’ve found to success. This includes models Alexis Ren and Camille Kostek. Currently, Hoopes has over 1.1 million followers.

In other news, Samantha’s also posted Instagram Stories of an orchid in front of an electric fireplace, as well as a short video of her cutting a steak while wearing an orange sweater. She also posted a doormat that said, “Welcome to the hustle,” along with a door that bore the words “Welcome to my heart and hustle.”