‘Bird Box’ Actress Danielle Macdonald Admits That She Often Cried On Set Of Netflix Thriller

Macdonald credits Sandra Bullock with keeping things lighthearted on set.

Actress Danielle Macdonald had to do some pretty dramatic acting in the new Netflix thriller Bird Box, People is reporting. The film’s premise revolves around mysterious entities plaguing the earth that cause death to those who see them. Naturally, filming this apocalyptic movie could be a bit of a bummer sometimes. Macdonald said that while she had to cry and to be emotional for many of her scenes, there was one person who brought some lighthearted moments to the set — Sandra Bullock.

“Sandy is this super cool person who manages to keep a funny, positive vibe on set even when you’re doing heavy content matter,” said Macdonald. “She’s a really good connector of people. Sandy’s just the life of the party. She loops everyone in and makes you feel really comfortable really quickly. I’m quite emotional in most of my scenes, so it was nice to have that kind of reprieve and downtime on set. Getting in that mindset of crying all day, you tend to get a headache.”

Macdonald says she did other things to relax from a strenuous day of filming, such as hanging out with her friends — or spending time with her pets. She also credits fun movies she would watch after work for getting her into a “good headspace” before she would have to return to set, and dig into darker emotions again. Experiencing strong emotions at work isn’t always a bad thing, however. Macdonald says that filming these intense scenarios brought the cast closer together, forming a family of sorts. The cast all bonded behind-the-scenes, just like their characters do on-screen.

Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Colson Baker, Sandra Bullock, Susanne Bier, Vivien Blair, Julian Edwards, Rosa Salazar, and Trevante Rhodes attend the New York Special Screening Of The Netflix Film ‘BIRD BOX’ at Alice Tully Hall on December 17, 2018 in New York City. Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

“These explosive strangers from completely different backgrounds, different ages and everything, they come together in this house to ward off this unseen threat,” Macdonald said of the film. “It’s so much about keeping everyone alive and that family connection that ends up being created, and really doing anything to the people that you love. It was really cool to find that family connection with each other.”

While Bullock is the most familiar face in the film, you may also recognize Macdonald from other projects. She also starred in the hit Netflix movie Dumplin’ with Jennifer Aniston. Maconald plays the daughter of a former beauty queen, and she rocks a strong southern accent throughout. Pretty impressive, considering that Macdonald is actually from Australia! According to PopBuzz, the actress has also starred in the 2017 movie Patti Cake$— and has made appearances in American Horror Story, The East, and Lady Bird.