WWE Rumors: Here’s The Female Superstar Vince McMahon Wants To Make A Star, Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

Vince McMahon is reportedly very high on a particular female superstar right now.

When it comes to who makes it to the top of WWE, Vince McMahon is normally the one who decides. While there’s a team of writers within the company, it’s ultimately McMahon who pushes certain superstars to the top.

Currently, Mandy Rose is the female superstar Vince McMahon wants to see as a top talent, according to the latest issues of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon has a similar mindset that the company had with Lana, where they started pushing her as a top star before she faded to the background. They quickly gave up on her push and put her back with Rusev, her real-life husband.

It’ll be interesting to see if the WWE is able to keep the push of Mandy Rose going for longer than they did with Lana.

Even more interesting will be whether the fans take to Mandy Rose as a top star. Most of the top performers in the women’s division are all known for their ability to put on fantastic matches. It’s unclear if Rose can keep up, as she hasn’t been tested in long matches against top competition within the WWE so far.

Mandy Rose is quite new to professional wrestling. She started competing in June of 2015 when she joined the WWE’s Tough Enough reality television show. While she didn’t win the women’s division on the show, the company saw something in her — and signed her to a five-year contract.

Rose made her in-ring debut quickly after she was signed to WWE’s NXT brand. Her first match was on January 30, 2016, at a house show. Her first televised NXT match aired on August 17, 2017. She was called up to the main roster at the end of November. She teamed up with Paige and Sonya Deville to form the faction Absolution.

Though Paige has since retired from in-ring competition, Rose and Deville have stuck together.

However, if McMahon sees Mandy Rose as a top star, he might end up separating the group — as it will be easier to move her to the top of the card as a singles performer. Also, Meltzer didn’t make any mention of whether or not Vince sees Sonya Deville as a top performer, someone on the same level as Mandy Rose.

Before joining the WWE’s reality show, Rose was a fitness model who won quite a few competitions. She also has a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology from Iona College.