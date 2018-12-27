‘Letterkenny’ Drops Four New Seasons On Hulu

All six seasons of the Canadian comedy are now available for streaming in the U.S. thanks to Hulu.

All six seasons of hit Canadian comedy Letterkenny are now available for streaming through the Hulu content library.

As the Hollywood Reporter reminds us, it was back in July of 2018 that Hulu released the first two seasons of Letterkenny. It didn’t take long before fans of the series started to post on Hulu’s Facebook page, begging the streaming giant to acquire new seasons of the series.

Letterkenny was only previously available through the CraveTV streaming app, which is exclusively available to Canadian viewers.

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, it first made its debut on CraveTV back in 2016 before later airing on The Comedy Network. Starring Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Alexander De Jordy, K. Trevor Wilson, and Michelle Mylett, the series tells the story of Wayne and Daryl’s life in the tiny town of Letterkenny, Ontario. The introduction of each episode puts emphasis on the small town having a population of just 5,000 people.

Written and developed by Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney, the comedy was inspired by Jared’s hometown of Listowel.

Letterkenny is an award-winning sitcom taking home three different Canadian Screen Awards including best direction, best comedy writing, and best comedy. Keeso also received a nomination for the best lead actor in a comedy thanks to his role in the series.

The Hollywood Reporter originally reported that Hulu had acquired the rights to stream four more seasons of the Canadian series a little over a week ago. At the time it was confirmed that Season 3 and Season 4 of Letterkenny would hit the Hulu library today, December 27. Season 5 and Season 6 did not have a confirmed release date.

Hulu, however, gave their subscribers a late Christmas present when all four new seasons of Letterkenny hit their streaming library today — instead of just Seasons 3 and 4.

It didn’t take long for fans of Letterkenny to hop on social media, and express their excitement for the addition to the Hulu streaming library.

Pitter patter, let's get at'er. Seasons 3 – 6 of #Letterkenny are now streaming. pic.twitter.com/wBqIzdvLpP — hulu (@hulu) December 27, 2018

“I now have plans for the weekend,” one individual wrote in the comments section of Hulu’s Twitter message confirming the release of four new seasons of Letterkenny.

A second Twitter user chimed in, excitedly: “Bro I didn’t even know there were 6 seasons yessss.”

In total, there are currently 40 episodes of Letterkenny available for streaming via Hulu.

America! all seasons of Letterkenny are now available on @hulu ! check them out or else I’ll give you a tiny side eye like this one❤️ pic.twitter.com/3xrjdSvPv9 — michelle mylett (@MichelleMylett) December 27, 2018

Unfortunately for fans of the hilarious Canadian sitcom, there is not currently any information regarding whether a Season 7 is currently in production.

You can watch all seasons of Letterkenny on Hulu December 27th if you want to. https://t.co/rkpE0nsUVP — Letterkenny Problems (@LetterkennyProb) December 20, 2018

U.S. fans of the series, however, can find solace in a short wait if a Season 7 emerges — as Season 6 of the series is extremely new, and was just dropped on CraveTV days before it hit Hulu’s streaming library.