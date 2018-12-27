Kate Hudson Snuggles With Daughter Rani As The Mother Of Three Celebrates Christmas

It’s Kate Hudson’s first Christmas as a mother of three, and she apparently couldn’t be more thrilled.

In a clip posted to her Instagram account yesterday, the 39-year-old gets into the Christmas spirit. She is all bundled up as she cradles her 2-month-old daughter near her chest. Baby Rani looks as cute as a button and is all bundled up for the snow in a red hat with a little bit of flower detail. Hudson looks just as cozy as her daughter as she sports a jacket with fur and a big, brown scarf.

She can be seen walking through the snow as she tells fans that she and her daughter are going on their morning walk — and wishes them a Merry Christmas. In the caption of the image, the Fabletics founder tells fans that that video was the only one that was taken by her on Christmas Day.

“Hope your Christmas was as fun, loving and crazy as ours! Hopefully someone else got a few pics of our day because this was the only footage I got of Christmas Day,” Hudson wrote. “Guess that means it was one fantastic Christmas! Sending good everything everywhere! Actually there was one pic…head to stories,” she wrote along with the hashtag #MerryMerry.

Many fans have already taken to the video to comment. Within just one day of the posting having gone live, the sweet clip has earned Hudson a ton of attention. The video garnered over 1.4 million views in addition to 2,000-plus comments. Some fans commented on the video to wish Kate a Merry Christmas, while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how adorable baby Rani is.

“Omg her eyes!! She’s so beautiful. She looks like you,” one fan commented.

“So much precious! I know you and your family are in love!” another wrote.

“Thank you for sharing your precious family with us,” one last chimed in.

As fans of the actress know, she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed the baby to their family on October 2. Hudson announced the sweet news in an Instagram post along with a few photos to explain the name Rani, which is actually pronounced “Ronnie.” She was named after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa, who has since passed away.

Kate is also the proud mother of two sons, Ryder and Bingham, from previous relationships. Rani is Fujikawa’s first child. Since the birth of her first girl, Hudson has been showing fans glimpses of her daughter on both her Instagram feed as well as on her Instagram Story. It’s easy to see that she is totally in love with the newest addition to her family.