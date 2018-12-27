‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne De Paula Flaunts Cleavage In Red Corset & Stockings

Sports Illustrated bikini model Anne De Paula spread some Christmas cheer in a recent photograph that she shared on social media. The Brazilian beauty flaunted her curves in a sultry snap where she stared provocatively into the camera.

The 23-year-old wore a red corset with gold buttons which resembled a waistcoat but for the low v-cut bodice. The top showed off the model’s ample cleavage which was enhanced by the way she crossed her arms in front of her body. The Instagram post clearly shows how the red and white tones of her outfit contrasted with De Paula’s bronzed skin.

De Paula also crossed her legs in a similar fashion and showed off her shapely thighs and shapely derriere. Although it’s unclear if the model is wearing panties, the brunette wore cozy knee-high stockings with festive red stripes.

The outfit, though simple, only enhances the SI model’s sexy physique. Likewise, she kept her hair and makeup simple with no visible accessories in sight. Her long brown hair cascaded from a side path in loose dark waves. She wore light brown eyeshadow and a light pink lipstick which resembled her own natural lip color. De Paula wore some bronzer and blush for a natural look. On her nails, she sported a barely-there lilac shade.

The bikini model captioned the photo by telling her followers that the new year was coming and that she could not wait. De Paula remains a firm favorite among her fans. She has over 156,000 followers who cannot get enough of the Brazilian’s sultry looks. The photo has already garnered over 7,000 likes.

A number of fans remarked on how beautiful De Paula is, such as daveinthebuff who said, “Wow, absolutely beautiful.” One fan wrote, “I hope you had a great Christmas too! I can’t wait to see all of the projects you do in 2019!” while another wrote, “Red looks nice on you.”

The Rio de Janeiro native has been linked to NBA player Joel Embiid, per Inquisitr. Although the basketball player did not name his girlfriend, he did brag that “she’s pretty big at what she does.” His confession came after a photo was shared via social media of the two kissing at a basketball game.

In De Paula’s previous Instagram post, she alluded to her boyfriend when she said, “Happy I’ll be by the beach in the summer for a few weeks but I’m gonna miss my babe here.”