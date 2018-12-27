‘Shark Tank’s’ Ten Thirty One Productions: Where Is The Company Now?

Although Christmas is winding down right now, things were hauntingly creepy on ABC’s Shark Tank when Ten Thirty One Productions first appeared on episode 509 of the show in October of 2013. The timing worked perfectly given that the company produces Haunted Hayrides in Los Angeles — as well as a Horror Camp Out and a Ghost Ship ride.

Melissa Carbone founded Ten Thirty One Productions in 2009, and by the time the show initially aired, the company had provided thrills and chills for more than 100,000 people. On Shark Tank, Carbone’s initial goal was $2 million for 10 percent of the business. Initially, the “sharks” weren’t so convinced about Carbone’s valuation of her company, but they took notice when she revealed the hayrides brought in $1.8 million in a mere 17 nights. Of that amount, $600,000 was pure profit. Not shabby for slightly more than half a month’s worth of work.

For expansion, Carbone wanted to offer the Haunted Hayrides in New York as well as to add ten Horror Camps to her West Coast operations. While investors Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, and Lori Greiner bowed out due to various objections, Daymond John found himself intrigued by the possibilities. He offered $2 million for a 40 percent stake in Ten Thirty One Productions. Carbone, who previously worked as a Clear Channel Communications executive, countered back with $2 million for 20 percent.

Cover of Los Angeles Times Business Section TODAY! Don't miss this years Los Angeles Haunted Hayride. Tickets… https://t.co/FYmAMGPJen — Ten Thirty One (@TenThirtyOnePro) October 11, 2016

Then, Mark Cuban chimed in and took her offer. His reasoning? He believed that experiential entertainment would become “the next big thing.” At the time, the deal Cuban made with Carbone was the largest ever to take place on Shark Tank. Carbone’s ultimate goal with the company is to offer her attractions in every major metropolitan area in the U.S.

Since the deal, the Shark Tank Blog reported that the company did $2 million in sales in 2014 — with projections of $4 million in sales in 2015. Ten Thirty One Productions expanded to New York, along with offering Ghost Ship experiences on the West Coast in addition to summertime Horror Campouts. Business Insider reported that the deal was Cuban’s best on the show.

Unfortunately, earlier in 2018, the New York Post reported that the company was sued over damages that Shannon Morris sustained in NYC’s Randall’s Island, when a fog machine landed on her head. According to an Inc report from October of this year, Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group purchased Carbone’s company. Both Carbone and her ex-spouse, Alyson Richards, stayed on with the new owner. They would continue working on providing a perfectly frightful experience for visitors.

Since Thirteenth Floor took over, it looks like the Haunted Hayride & Woods opened in Nashville — while the original Haunted Hayride in Los Angeles remained open. The attractions joined a bevy of haunted houses and other scary attractions that the company offers year-round throughout the United States.