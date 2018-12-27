Paulina Gretzky Shares A Selfie From Bed On Instagram

Paulina Gretzky shared one of the more glamorous selfies from bed on her Instagram Stories, as she looked up and smiled for the camera. She wore dark mascara and nude lipstick in a photo that was geo-tagged as having been taken in Hawaii. Paulina appeared to be topless while pulling a sheet up to her chest with her right hand, as she’s no doubt excited to be in a tropical paradise. Her newest post is a cute family photo of herself, fiance Dustin Johnson, and two kids in front of a giant, elaborately decorated Christmas tree. Gretzky wore a long-sleeved black shirt, high-waisted red plaid skirt, and thigh-high boots. Dustin, on the other hand, sported a white suit over a blue shirt, dark pants, and brown loafers.

That’s not to mention the swimsuit pic that she shared co-starring two of her friends, an image which was shared around her 30th birthday. The swimsuits appeared to be customized and personalized for each woman. Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk sported a similar swimsuit with her friends on a birthday getaway, so it looks like a popular trend right now.

With that being said, Dustin’s Instagram page is more focused on featuring his kids and his golfing. His newest post is of his kids playing with their new toys, and he gave a shout-out to Paulina in the comments, telling her that he loves her.

At any rate, fans can look forward to maybe getting updates from Paulina on her Hawaii trip. Last year around this time, Dustin was competing in the Tournament of Champions in Kapalua. And this year, it looks like Johnson will be participating again, according to the PGA Tour website. The 2019 Tournament of Champions will take place between January 2 through January 6, and competitors include Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, and Jordan Speith.

And even though Gretzky is in a relationship with one of the bigger fan favorites in golf, she previously opened up to Golf Digest about what it was like for her growing up.

“I didn’t appreciate golf as much when I was little, probably because my mom put us in tennis camps and golf camps. My mom has a video of me when I was really young where I’m saying, ‘Daddy, don’t go play golf anymore.’ I just wanted to spend time with him.”

Elaborating on her athletic past, Paulina said that “Oh, I’ve definitely played [golf]. I walked all 18 holes in my dad’s tournament. Felt like the longest day of my life, but I stuck through it. The truth is, I was a total tomboy and loved sports. Dad always says I was his best athlete. I played softball until the sixth grade, and that’s when I said, ‘Dad, stop. I’m a girl.'”