Camille Kostek Flaunts Her Killer Body In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Camille Kostek may be enjoying the holiday at her boyfriend’s hometown in freezing New York state, but the official Instagram account for Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” is sending temperatures way higher this week.

In the Boomerang video, the 26-year-old is featured in a dark green string bikini as she stands on a beach near the ocean. She is standing with her left side to the camera with her leg propped forward as she slides her hand up and down over her thigh in a way that accentuates her perky behind and toned figure. The model paired her sexy bikini with a pair of brown UGG boots.

According to the post’s tags, the clip was taken during a photo shoot she did for Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” in South Australia back in October, as the Daily Mail reported at the time. The girlfriend of NFL star Rob Gronkowski is wearing her blonde tresses down and swept to the side. In the Boomerang clip, she begins by looking down at her thigh before raising her head up to look at the camera.

In the caption, the magazine wrote, “Oh hey there, @camillekostek!” accompanied by a peach emoji, as well as raising hands and a pair of eyes.

The snap, which Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” shared with its 1.9 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 103,000 views, nearly 16,000 likes, and more than 80 comments. Fans of the model took to the comment section to praise her looks and express their excitement over the issue. Kostek herself left a comment marking how excited she is to see their hard work pay off.

“Oh my goodness! Take me back!!! I’ll take cold bikini mornings with @si_swimsuit everyday please!!! I can not wait for this issue to drop!” the swimsuit model wrote in the comment section.

Kostek and Gronkowski spent the holidays in Buffalo, the hometown of the New England Patriots tight end, according to Kostek’s most recent Instagram posts. “Gronk” often praises his girlfriend’s hard work and shows his excitement over her becoming a Sports Illustrated rookie earlier this year.

“It feels just unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated ‘Swimsuit’ model,” Rob has previously said, according to Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit.” “It’s just unreal the work she’s been putting in and the workouts she’s been doing to stay in shape…to keep the booty juicy! She’s always been putting in the work and always the time, and she definitely deserves it.”