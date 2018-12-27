Elon Musk Seeks To Have ‘Pedo’ Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed

Musk called British diver Vern Unsworth, who helped rescue Thai boys stuck in a cave, a 'pedo,' with no evidence.

Elon Musk has asked a California court to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against him filed by a British diver whom Musk had called a “pedo.”

As BBC News reports, the South African businessman and inventor is being sued for defamation by Vern Unsworth, a British diver, over remarks Musk made during the summer of 2018.

At the time, 12 Thai boys – members of a youth soccer team – and their coach were trapped inside the Tham Luang cave system. The boys had gone exploring in the cave after practice and had gotten trapped inside due to rising flood waters. Rescuers were faced with a host of difficulties, including tight spaces and technically-difficult traverses that would test even the most experienced of divers – and all of the boys and their coach were not experienced scuba divers. In fact, most of them couldn’t swim at all.

As the world watched the saga unfold over a period of weeks, a variety of ideas were floated as to how to get the boys out. One plan was to pump fresh air into the room where the boys were trapped, and to send food, water, and other supplies to them via divers, and to simply wait until monsoon season was over, the waters had receded, and the boys could simply walk out. Another idea – the idea that was ultimately put into play – was to teach the boys the rudiments of scuba diving and to extricate them with the help of professional divers.

While the boys were still trapped, Musk set his own team to work on inventing a mini-submarine to extricate the boys. Unsworth, a professional British diver living in Thailand at the time, called Musk’s idea a “PR stunt.”

In response, Musk called Unsworth a “pedo” (internet slang for pedophile) on Twitter, with no evidence. Musk later deleted the tweet and apologized, but then went on the offensive again, later accusing Unsworth of having had a “child bride,” again without evidence.

Unsworth sued for defamation.

In court filings this week, Musk claimed that he was speaking hyperbolically and out of anger and that his rantings were not meant to be taken seriously. Further, he said through his attorneys, the entire thing was the adult equivalent of a “schoolyard spat,” and that his statements are “non-actionable opinion.”

According to the Guardian, Unsworth wants $75,000 in punitive damages for Musk’s statements and unspecified compensatory damages. A hearing is set for April 1, 2019.