New Details About Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Wedding Reveal Marriage Isn’t ‘Official’ Yet

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth recently sparked a media firestorm when media outlets reported their marriage. On Sunday, December 23, Miley confirmed she and Liam had tied the knot at their Tennessee home, according to US Weekly, but now new details have revealed the marriage isn’t “official” just yet. According to Radar Online, a clerk for the Williamson County Court confirmed the couple visited the Tennessee courthouse on December 18 to quietly file for their marriage license.

However, the clerk also revealed the couple must sign and return the license within 30 days for their marriage to be official. “They have 30 days after filing for a marriage license to mail in the paperwork,” the clerk told the publication. If Miley and Liam fail to sign and return the license within the 30-day period, they would have to reapply for a new one and start the process over.

The latest news about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s marriage license follows a string of reports about their intimate wedding ceremony. While many celebrities have been known to have lavish, extravagant weddings, Miley and Liam opted for a more private moment.

“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” the insider said. “She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there,” the insider added.

After the ceremony, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth took to Instagram with posts about the ceremony confirming their marriage. The glimpses of their wedding captured the “Wrecking Ball” singer donning a floor-length Vivienne Westwood gown while Liam wore a black tux and a pair of white sneakers. In a series of photos, Miley Cyrus detailed their memorable moments writing, “This is probably our one – millionth kiss ….” and “12.23.18.”

Liam Hemsworth also shared a photo from their wedding day simply captioning the photo, “My love.” While the wedding might have come as a bit of a surprise to fans because they didn’t opt for a star-studded, highly publicized event, an insider close to the couple claims the two have been considering marriage for quite some time.

“In the past, any time Miley would talk about getting married to Liam, she would always have a huge smile. She has been wanting to get married to Liam for years,” the insider continued. “Everyone is very excited for them. Miley’s family always loved Liam.”

Based on the photos, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are quite excited about the new chapter in their lives.