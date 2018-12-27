‘B&B’ Spoilers For Friday, December 28: Liam Gets Left Behind While Ridge Makes A Promise

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will face a crisis as he realizes that he has been left behind. Elsewhere, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will make a promise to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about their future together, per Highlight Hollywood.

Liam Spencer Gets Left Behind On Bold and the Beautiful

Liam once again found himself torn between his wife and his daughter when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) called him to let him know that Kelly was running a fever. Although he and Hope were about to leave for Catalina Island on their babymoon, he decided to quickly check on Kelly. For his own piece of mind, he needed to know that his daughter was going to be okay, and reassured Hope that he would be back in time to board the plane.

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) decided to board the plane without her husband and figured that he would catch up with her later. She had an eventful flight seated next to Matt (Jim O’Heir) and Kieran Cannistra (Monica Horan) which at least distracted her from the fact that her husband was not on the plane with her.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam will become frantic once he realizes that his wife has left. The situation becomes even more desperate when his flight is grounded in Los Angeles. Liam knows that his heavily pregnant wife needs him and there is no way that he will be able to reach her now that flights to Catalina have been canceled.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope and Liam exchange Christmas presents. pic.twitter.com/q6o62X07dP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 26, 2018

Ridge Forrester Makes A Promise

Ridge and Brooke’s marriage has been tested to the hilt this year. They have fought tooth and nail about their daughters, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Forrester Creations, and even Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo). Every time they kissed and made up, it wasn’t long before another crisis hit.

Ridge knows that he has made some big mistakes this year. He stubbornly backed his daughter, lied to his wife about Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando), and even pushed Bill over a balcony. He knows that their marriage is very fragile and that he needs to make some time for his wife.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that he will tell Brooke that he wants a clean slate. Ridge’s new year’s resolution is to make Brooke and their marriage his first priority. No doubt Brooke will be pleased that her husband has her best interest at heart.

Check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.