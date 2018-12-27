Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert To Feature Kelly Clarkson & John Legend

The lineup of musical acts for a network special dedicated to the late Aretha Franklin on CBS in 2019 was announced on Wednesday. Stars like Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Celine Dion, and more will honor the Queen of Soul at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles next month, with a broadcast date later in the new year, E! News reported.

In addition to CBS, the special is presented by the Recording Academy, AEG Ehrlich Ventures and Clive Davis. Actor, filmmaker, and comedian Tyler Perry is set to host the show, which will be titled Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul.

The special is scheduled less than one month ahead of 2019 Grammy Awards. A number of Grammy Award winner and nominees will perform Franklin’s top hits, such as “Respect,” “Chain of Fools,” “(You Make Me Feel) Like a Natural Woman,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Think.”

Among the list of artists, in addition to Clarkson, Legend, and Dion, is Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Common, Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, BeBe Winans, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe and SZA.

Franklin passed away at 76 years old in August after a battle with a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor, New York Times reported. She died without a will in her home in Detroit.

Jennifer Hudson "Amazing Grace" @ Aretha Franklin Funeral https://t.co/Nq5nqP4A2P via @YouTube — Helen Marie Kamran (@XPRSTHNX) December 18, 2018

Dubbed the “Queen of Soul,” she placed over 100 singles in the Billboard charts throughout her career, including 20 No. 1 R&B hits. The “Respect” singer also won 18 Grammy Awards and a lifetime achievement award in 1994. In 1987, Franklin became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, just one of her many achievements.

Some of the artists scheduled to perform in the network special previously paid tribute to the soul singer at her funeral soon after her passing. Hudson, for example, performed “Amazing Grace,” while Perry delivered a touching speech.

Other well-known artists such as Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Smokey Robinson, and Gladys Knight contributed performances during the ceremony, according to Billboard.

Franklin was known to inspire many artists in their own music, including Clarkson and Legend. One of Clarkson’s most notable moments as a contestant on American Idol in 2002 came when the country star sang a cover of Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Following Franklin’s death, Clarkson, as well as several other musicians, took to social media to pay tribute.

“Aretha Franklin is the reason why I sing from that part deep inside of me that few could ever reach. She was my favorite and will always be. What a gift she has left all of us with her musical footprints. There will never be another like her. She was truly special. #QueenOfSoul,” Clarkson tweeted.