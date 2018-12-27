Anne Vyalitsyna Poses Topless Aboard A Sailboat On Instagram

Model Anne Vyalitsyna looked stunning in her newest photo on Instagram, where she posed topless aboard a sailboat. The boat appeared to be in motion, instead of simply being anchored, as the model wrapped her right leg around a pole and stood on a platform on one end of the boat. She wore white pants, a hat, and yellow sunglasses. The water splashed under the boat, as Anne censored her curves with her right arm and wrapped her left arm around the pole. The post was geo-tagged Saint-Tropez, and it was photographed by Gilles Bensimon.

Fans noted, “I love this!!!” and “Gorgeous.”

Meanwhile, the model has been keeping fans updated on her personal Instagram page, sharing photos from the holidays along with some throwback photos and selfies. This isn’t to mention a photo of her from a Baby2Baby fundraiser, where she stunned in an all-white suit with capri pants. She added flair to her outfit by pairing the white with red heels and a red clutch. Vyalitsyna lounged in a chair and smiled, and also shared a close-up photo of her face that showed that she was wearing mascara, pink lipstick, and gold earrings.

Fans commented, “Love the pop of red!” and “Absolutely perfect shoot.”

The model previously opened up about her diet tips to Pop Sugar, and it sounds like she thinks there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.

“What works for me, diet-wise, is just pure protein — I don’t eat meat — so either tofu or fish and steamed vegetables. Egg whites. That’s pretty much it. And in smaller amounts. I know with some girls, just being on fruit only works, I heard Adriana [Lima] is doing some kind of liquid or no-liquid thing, which I’m really excited to get some tips about. But you just have to figure out what works with your body.”

Anne also opened up about why she enjoyed walking for Victoria’s Secret, saying that “This is the only show that’s all about the girls, all about fun, and you’re looking as beautiful as you possibly can. That’s what makes it so special.”

In other news, Anne’s been sharing some cute selfies recently. One showed her in an orange sweater and holding a clutch, which she took in the mirror. She used the flash, however, so it’s hard to see all of the details of her outfit, but Anne also wore large black floral earrings and her hair pulled back.

Another sun-drenched selfie showed the model with her hair down in loose waves, thin hoop earrings, while sporting dramatic mascara.