Kendall Jenner Gets Flirty Comment From Ben Simmons On Instagram

Kendall Jenner’s relationship with Ben Simmons is seemingly heating up. The couple, who have been spotted together multiple times, have moved their relationship on to social media.

According to a Thursday, Dec. 27, report by E! Online, Kendall Jenner recently posted a photo of herself to her Instagram account from the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party, and Ben Simmons seemingly loved it.

In the photo, Kendall is seen posing with her hands in her hair for a portrait at the party. She gives the camera a sultry stare as she pouts her lips and dons large diamond earrings. Jenner also wears a few rings on her fingers in the photo.

The super model posted the photo to her social media, and of course her fans couldn’t help but comment on it. However, they weren’t the only ones who couldn’t get enough of Jenner’s sexy snapshot.

Kendall’s close friend, Hailey Baldwin, who is also the wife of Justin Bieber, revealed that there was so much “elegance” in the photo, while Jenner’s hairstylist, Jen Atkin, commented, “A Christmas miracle indeed.”

However, it was Jenner’s boyfriend, NBA player Ben Simmons, who stole the show by posting two drooling face emojis, seemingly hinting that he was loving the sexy photo of his girl.

As many fans know, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were hot and heavy during their time in L.A. all summer. The pair were spotted out together at multiple places such as the grocery store and clubs. They were even seen snuggling up at a Fourth of July party hosted by Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Later in the summer the couple joined Khloe and Tristan for a romantic vacation to Mexico before parting ways. Kendall went on to travel the globe for her modeling career, while Ben headed back to Philadelphia, where he plays for the city’s NBA team, the 76ers.

It looked like things had cooled down between them, then after weeks had passed, Jenner was spotted at one of Simmons’ games. She’s been seen sitting court side with his mother, shopping with him in Philly, and more since that time.

“Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now. They both are very busy with their careers, but have always been in touch,” an insider revealed of Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ renewed love affair.