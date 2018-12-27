Yanet Garcia Wraps Her Famous Booty In A Red Bow In Sexy Instagram Post

Yanet Garcia has quite an eye-popping Christmas present for her fans. Earlier this week, the brunette bombshell dubbed the “World’s Sexiest Weather Girl” by Maxim magazine took to her Instagram to share a photo of her backside clad in a red thong featuring a large red bow in honor of the holidays.

In the snap, the 28-year-old is sitting on the edge of a bathtub with her booty facing the camera in a shot that leaves little to the imagination. The Mexican TV presenter is also wearing a matching bra that is slightly visible under her arms. The social media sensation has her legs in the tub as she sits on the edge in a way that showcases her famous backside.

In the caption, the model shared three emoji, featuring a Christmas tree, a wrapped present and a heavy heart exclamation mark, suggesting that her famous booty is perhaps her Christmas present to her legion of social media fans.

The weather girl is wearing her brown, lustrous tresses down in loose waves that cascade down her back, reaching right above the red bow. Garcia is posing in a bathroom illuminated by soothing yellow lighting as the window shows it is dark outside.

The snap, which Garcia shared with her 8.5 million Instagram fans, racked up more than 839,400 likes and more than 12,400 comments at the time of this writing since she posted it on Tuesday. Fans took to the photo’s comment section to declare how they feel about the photo and to share countless fire emoji.

While many fans loved the photo, many others criticized the influencer for using Christmas, a religious holiday, to show off her body.

“Yanet today is about celebrating the life of Jesus” one user wrote in Spanish, paired with a sad face emoji.

Other Instagram users partook in Garcia’s joke by tagging others in the post in a way to suggest that the racy photo was their Christmas present for the ones tagged.

“Here, so you can’t claim I don’t love you,” one user wrote, also in Spanish, as she tagged another person who appears to be her significant other.

As the Inquisitr previously noted, Garcia was initially propelled to fame when she snagged a spot on Mexican television as a prominent and desirable weather presenter. Since then, she has become an internet celebrity, who has also graced the cover of Maxim Mexico, as Maxim pointed out.