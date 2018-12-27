Tiny Stuns Fans With Photos Of Beautiful, Lavish Gift T.I. Gave Her For Christmas

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle has revealed to fans just how great Christmas was for her and T.I. According to Hollywood Life, the Atlanta rapper spent a pretty penny on his wife and now she’s showing fans the beautiful gift he purchased. While it’s no secret that most celebrity purchases are lavish, T.I.’s gift to Tiny is a bit different because it holds sentimental value.

On Wednesday, December 26, Tiny took to Instagram with a photo of her Christmas Day outfit revealing the entire ensemble was gifted to her. But her new necklace is actually the item that’s caught the attention of fans. The new piece of jewelry, which reads “Mrs. Harris,” was given to the Xscape singer by her husband.

With the photo, Tiny wrote, “When your babies get you all the way together for Christmas @zonniquejailee got me my Chanel kicks & @the_next_king10 got me this bracelet oh @troubleman31 got my Chain & @fashionnova dressed me. S/o to @blessedzhandz_mua on the natural beat!”

Tiny’s Christmas post follows a string of posts and reports about her marriage to T.I. For years now, Tiny and T.I. have had fans wondering about the status of their relationship, but they recently confirmed that they are together. Back in September, the two shared a number of intimate posts as they celebrated T.I.’s birthday. Tiny concluded all of her posts with the signature “Mrs. Harris.” The couple has also explained how their seemingly unconventional dynamic works in their favor.

Check out Tiny’s Instagram post.

Although they currently do not live in the same home, they do love each other and have no further plans to divorce. A couple of weeks ago, an insider close to the couple explained the living arrangement. It has been reported that Tiny isn’t in favor of living in separate homes but believes she’s doing what needs to be done in order to restore the foundation of their marriage.

“Tiny is not OK with T.I. living apart from her, she resents it,” the insider said. “However, Tiny puts on a happy face, and will tell T.I. that she is OK with it all, but that is only because she is afraid to lose him. She is trying to keep it all together and she feels like giving him space, to live on his own, will save their marriage while keeping their family together.” The insider continued, “T.I. living apart from her is not helping Tiny rebuild trust with him, it is only making things more challenging.”

As for now, T.I. and Tiny are on the path to reconciliation.