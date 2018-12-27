‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Nikki Is In Peril!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, December 28, bring great peril for Nikki. She went missing from the hospital, but Victor is behind that — or is he? Things get crazy as Nikki continues to fight for her life.

Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) life is hanging in the balance, according to She Knows Soaps. Victor (Eric Braeden) returned to Genoa City and helped Nikki to wake up. Then, he arranged for Nate (Brooks Darnell) to help him remove Nikki from the hospital. Nate realizes that Victor’s unexpected appearance at Nikki’s bedside helped the woman recover against the odds. Until “The Mustache” returned, it seemed as if Nikki would die, so the doctor realizes that sometimes medicine cannot explain everything that happened to the Newman matriarch.

Nick is forced to team up with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to figure out who took Nikki. Rey actually suggests that Victor did it, and Nick does not much like the idea. Of course, it turns out that Victor is exactly the person who arranged for Nikki to leave the hospital in secret.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) ultimately joins in on the plan to get his mother away from whoever might be trying to kill her. The Newman stables burned, and Nikki awoke with bloody clothes that J.T. wore on the night that he died. Somebody somewhere is trying to send Nikki a message, and naturally, most people in the know believe that whoever ran over Nikki — and left her in the snow — did so for nefarious reasons. For now, nobody realizes that Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) accidentally ran Nikki down during the blizzard.

According to the Inquisitr, the guy driving the ambulance, George, seems way more interested in following his orders than in Nikki’s health — which does not sit right with either Nate or Nick. Plus, Nick and Nate find themselves locked inside the ambulance, which also sends off warning bells in their minds. Why would Victor’s driver lock them in, and be careless about Nikki’s well-being? Something is off with the entire situation, and it may be too late to help Nikki once the men realize that things aren’t as they seem.

Darnell said, “Now, Nate isn’t feeling good about this. George isn’t being helpful and seems to be throwing a wrench into the whole plan. Nate and Nick want information, and this guy isn’t giving any. He seems more concerned about following orders than Nikki’s safety, and now they’re extremely skeptical.”

Is this kidnapping really the one that Victor orchestrated — or is whoever is behind all of the warning signs to Nikki the person who got her instead? The ambulance carrying Nikki arrives at a rural airstrip, which means the plan may be to move Nikki by air, which Nate does not think is the best thing for her health.