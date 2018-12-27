Jen Selter Puts Derriere On Display In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Instagram star Jen Selter posted a bikini photo to her Instagram account today, December 27, as she flaunted her derriere in a thong bottom. The swimsuit was green with white strappy accents, and Jen faced her back to the camera while popping her right food in front. She wore her hair down, and stood on a deck by the ocean. The photo was captioned, “Who is ready for my NEW workout program that will be launching on January 1st?!” Of course, with many people making New Year’s resolutions surrounding fitness, it’s likely that many of Jen’s fans will be interested in joining the program. Fans commented, “Stunning!” and “I love how ur bikini matches the background so beautiful.”

Selter also recently posted a cooking video that showed her making stuffed avocados in order to promote that she’s going to be launching a meal plan program in the new year.

“Health is more than just physical results, it’s emotional, mental, and spiritual. I want to help YOU find the power and confidence within yourself to create positive long lasting lifestyle changes the way I did.”

Selter accessorized her look with a chunky watch and a hot pink lip, both of which added character to the proceedings.

So all in all, it seems like Selter is ready to hit the ground running in 2019 with some new business ventures. With over 12.6 million followers, her pursuits are likely to be very successful. Instagram stars usually choose the route of promoting other brands, or coming up with their own products or services. It’s a great way to monetize their social media presence while focusing on whatever they love most. So for Jen to focus on fitness makes total sense, as many fans are undoubtedly looking forward to taking part in her new programs.

While Selter has found great success, it’s not like things were always easy. She opened up to Women’s Health Magazine about some of her personal life.

“I’d been bullied my entire life but when I started [on social media], I wasn’t used to the extremes of opinion. I was young, so I didn’t ignore it; I was upset about it. Now I just laugh. Now I’m stronger.”

Plus, Jen revealed that “I’m always very picky with sponsorships and I think that has definitely helped my growth. I’d never work with or advertise a brand that I don’t believe in.” She’s turned down offers from Playboy and from weight loss tablet companies.