‘General Hospital’ Thursday Spoilers: Ryan’s A Bit Rattled And Laura Speculates On ‘Kevin’s Odd Behavior

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Thursday hint that some interesting developments are on the way. Ryan has been gloating over how wonderfully his scheme is going, but he’s about to face some potential trouble. In addition, Laura is increasingly alarmed by “Kevin’s” odd behavior and she is not giving up on figuring out what’s wrong with her estranged husband.

The sneak peek for Thursday’s show posted on Twitter shows that Ryan will be somewhat perplexed when he has someone showing up to see him. He appears to be rattled by this visitor and General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps note that this visitor will be an unwelcome one.

According to Soap Hub, it seems that this unwelcome visitor may be a television producer named Peyton Mills, played by actor John Patrick Jordan. Word of Jordan’s casting emerged not long ago and there has been a great deal of speculation regarding who this character of Peyton would be.

Some wondered if he’d be connected to Sam’s past or the guru behind Daisy’s apparent cult, or perhaps the ex-boyfriend of Willow. ABC has kept this new character’s background a secret, only acknowledging that Peyton would be someone mysterious. It’s not absolutely certain that he’s Ryan’s visitor, but he will pop up during this December 27 episode in some way.

There is someone from Drew’s past popping up during Thursday’s show as well, and this someone popped up in the preview for this next episode. The mystery person comes across Jason and mistakenly thinks he’s Drew, but it doesn’t look as if this is the same actor who is playing the mysterious Peyton character.

The character of Peyton will be around for at least a few episodes, and there is already speculation that he may become Ryan’s next victim. If Peyton is a television producer and if he’s sniffing around “Kevin” in hopes of uncovering some scoop on supposedly-dead Ryan, it’s plausible that Ryan may take him out next to protect his scheme.

As Ryan scrambles over this unexpected visitor, General Hospital spoilers note that Laura will meet up with Felicia. Laura will open up about how strangely “Kevin” has been acting and she will admit that she is worried he might be having another breakdown.

"I think that he might be having another breakdown." #GH55 pic.twitter.com/P0BCBTnFgT — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 27, 2018

As fans may remember, Kevin did have a mental breakdown many years ago and Laura will worry that he’s headed down a similar path again. Laura will reportedly ask Felicia for some help and this will surely be dangerous for Felicia as it will pull her that much closer to Ryan’s world again.

Thursday’s show also has Anna asking Finn to move in with her, a close moment between Drew and Kim, and a conversation playing out between Margaux and Sonny. Actress Brooklyn Rae Silzer pops up as Emma for a brief holiday appearance and General Hospital spoilers tease that there’s plenty of other great stuff on the way as well. It looks like the December 27 show will have something for everyone and there’s plenty more action on the way over the course of the next few shows.