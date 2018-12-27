Kourtney Kardashian Befriended Sofia Richie With The Help Of Kim Kardashian, Per ‘HL’

Kourtney Kardashian has officially befriended her former boyfriend Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The friendship was spurred on by some help from her sister, Kim Kardashian.

According to a December 26 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian finally decided that it was time to let Sofia Richie into the family, due to her serious relationship with Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Scott share three children together — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seemingly didn’t want to push her baby daddy away by keeping Sofia at bay.

“Kourtney realizes she had to let her walls down with Sofia, otherwise it would have only pushed Scott farther away which would have had a negative impact on their co-parenting if she continued to create a barrier between herself and Sofia,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney’s first priority will always be her children, and their happiness. She recognizes that her kids, and Scott, love Sofia and that creating distance between herself and Sofia would have only done more harm than good,” the source added.

In addition, Kim Kardashian was said to have been the one who brokered peace between Kourtney and Sofia — after Scott asked her to get involved in hopes of creating a better relationship between everyone, to benefit the children.

However, the insider says that it is Kourtney who deserves the credit — as she put in a lot of work and opened up to Sofia in order to make her children, and Scott, happy.

Kourtney Kardashian allegedly didn’t want to distance herself from Sofia Richie, but was apparently unsure if Scott Disick could make the relationship last due to his former hard partying ways. However, once the reality star realized that Richie and Disick were very serious, she caved.

“Kourtney was hesitant to open herself up to Sofia initially because she wasn’t sure their relationship would last as long as it has, or that they would be as close as they are because of Scott’s former partying ways,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it seems that Kourtney and Sofia have made huge strides in their relationship. The two were spotted in Mexico — on vacation with Scott and the children — the weekend before Christmas. Richie was also invited to the annual Kardashian and Jenner holiday party on Christmas Eve, which she attended on Disick’s arm.

Fans will likely see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship, as well as Sofia Richie, when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season in 2019.