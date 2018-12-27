‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nate And Nick Fear For Nikki’s Safety

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nate is having second thoughts about agreeing to help Victor kidnap Nikki from the hospital. The guy who’s supposedly helping Victor does not seem to care about Nikki’s health.

Victor (Eric Braeden) risked his freedom to return to Genoa City during Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) coma. Inquisitr’s recent recap shows that Victor talked to Nikki’s doctor Nate (Brooks Darnell) into helping him kidnap Nikki from the hospital. According to Soap Opera Digest, Nick (Joshua Morrow) also joins forces with Nate to get Nikki out of Genoa City. However, something seems off about Victor’s driver George, who is helping get Nikki away from the hospital.

Darnell told SOD, “Even though Nate took an oath not to do any harm, he wants to believe that it’s just not medicine that will help Nikki. He’s seen the healing powers of something that’s beyond science, so He’s pulling out all the stops to help Nikki.”

However, Nate and Nick are locked inside the ambulance that George is using to transport Nikki to Victor, and they do not get a good feeling about being trapped. When they finally stop, they’re at an airstrip in the middle of nowhere, and they realize that George is armed. Who is this guy and is he really working for Victor?

It’s a concern because George does not seem to think that Nikki’s wellbeing in the priority in this mission, which makes both Nick and Nate wonder if this guy is helping Victor or somebody else!

“Now, Nate isn’t feeling good about this. George isn’t being helpful and seems to be throwing a wrench into the whole plan. Nate and Nick want information and this guy isn’t giving any. He seems more concerned about following orders than Nikki’s safety and now they’re extremely skeptical,” revealed Darnell.

After her miraculous recovery, it looks like there’s a possibility that Nikki may end up in trouble despite Victor’s best efforts to help her get better. Victor returned to Genoa City at significant personal risk because his wife needed him. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) still points to The Mustache as the number one suspect in the J.T. case, so if he’s caught, Victor could find himself facing a world of hurt and possible jail time if Rey gets his way.

None of that would be beneficial to Nikki or her recovery. Plus, there’s still the mystery of who burned down the Newman stables and left J.T.’s bloody clothes in Nikki’s bed. Could the wrong person have the Newman matriarch?