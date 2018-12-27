Georgia Fowler Dons Green Bikini & Poses On The Ground On Instagram

Model Georgia Fowler looked chic in a green bikini in her latest Instagram photo. She wore a top that was all green, with a bottom that mimicked watermelon rinds. The model wore her hair in a messy top bun, along with a pair of visor sunglasses. She posed on her side on the ground, with her right arm propping her head up while her left arm rested on her hips. Her swimsuit matched the backdrop, which included green grass and foliage behind her. The caption read, “Rancho Relaxo.” Fans wanted to know where her bikini was from, while others simply let her know, “Wow.” Some users called her a “kiwi girl,” because she also used a kiwi emoji in the captions.

Another recent post showed Georgia laughing mid-bite. She wore a frilly white dress and her hair was pulled back in a messy ponytail. The black-and-white image was captioned, “Eat, drink and be merry” — which is likely what she herself was doing. This isn’t to mention the sweet photo she posted for Boxing Day, wherein she lay on a white run and hugged a giant white dog. The model wore jeans and a black top, while the dog sported a cute bandanna.

Fowler’s Instagram Stories gave fans more insight into her daily life, as one video showed an amazing ocean scene. That was followed by some workout routines that she did with a friend while wearing a simple athletic outfit. Her exercise getup consisted of a black bra and leggings.

Previously, Georgia described her fitness routine to Marie Claire.

“I have a trainer in New York and we do a lot of weight training which I love, then when I’m not with him I will do a barre class, or pilates or boxing – I just try to mix it up as much as possible. I was really sporty growing up so I love working out hard and doing weights, and I love building muscle as that’s something I haven’t done before.”

But all the serious workout talk doesn’t mean that the model refrains from treating herself every once in a while — as she described her favorite treat.

“Chocolate! I love chocolate. I will never deprive myself. I will always have a little fun size chocolate when I need it.”

Obviously the model’s fitness regimen is paying off well, as her latest bikini pic proves that she’s staying in the best shape possible. Hopefully she’s enjoying some relaxation before the new year.