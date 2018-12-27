Sommer Ray Flaunts Her Booty In Sexy Christmas-Themed Video On Instagram

Sommer Ray took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to help her fans celebrate the holidays. The 22-year-old fitness mogul shared a clip of herself in a black one-piece bodysuit that puts her internet-famous booty on full display.

In the clip, the social media model is seen donning a long-sleeved one-piece that features a thong-cut behind as she walks, striking poses for what appears to be a photo shoot. A big red bow sits on her right hip, adding a bit of Christmas flair to the clip. Ray paired her sexy bodysuit with high heels to increase the spiciness level of the video. The brunette bombshell begins the video facing the camera before turning around, pointing her backside at the camera.

She is wearing her long brown tresses down in loose waves, her tresses blown back with the wind coming from a fan that is positioned off camera. Throughout the video, Ray continuously touches her hair in a seductive way. The model is wearing a golden brown smokey eye, paired with a similarly colored blush on her cheeks. On her lips, she is wearing just a touch of color and gloss.

“Mooooood all day,” she captioned the clip.

The video, which she shared with her impressive 19.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 2 million views. It also attracted more than 608,000 likes and more than 4,800 comments. Fans took to the comments section to praise her looks — and to wish her a merry Christmas. One fan had a special holiday request.

“All I want for Christmas is Sommer Ray to comment back,” the user wrote, a comment that garnered nearly 2,000 likes.

Ray granted the fan’s request, writing back, “my Christmas present to you” — accompanied by a wrapped present emoji. Her comment garnered more than 2,700 likes from fans who were touched by her gesture.

In addition to this special Christmas present, Ray also has news for fans of her recently launched clothing line. In an interview with Life & Style magazine, Ray revealed what’s next for her brand.

“The way my clothing line is set up, every single month is a completely new theme that drops. So what I dropped the first month will never come back,” she explained. “This month we had more athleisure mixed with athleticwear while my first drop in November was strictly athleticwear. It’s always going to be different; my drop in March is going to be swimwear and then from there I’m going to add denim and jeans and some new things so it’s not just athletic.”