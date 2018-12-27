Gizele Oliveira Dons Crochet Bikini Top On Instagram

Model Gizele Oliveira put her elegant spin on a crochet bikini top on Instagram with her latest post. She stood at the bottom of a white flight of stairs, with her right hand resting on the handrail. She looked down at the ground while wearing black sunglasses, as she sported a pink bikini top and white shorts. Gizele accessorized with a necklace and captioned the photo, “Crochet and beach.”

Oliveira also shared another beach pic yesterday, which showed her submerged in water while wearing a white tank top. She posed with both of her hands on her head, as she gave the camera a sultry look. The model had her hair slicked back in a high ponytail or bun, and her poodle tattoo was visible on her left arm. The shirt had black lettering that said “G.O.” Fans commented, “so beautiful, Attractive” and “Amazing.” The post was geo-tagged Jericoacoara.

Gizele’s Christmas post, on the other hand, was geo-tagged Lençóis Maranhenses. She wore a green one-piece swimsuit with a netted coverup, as she posed in the sand dunes. She was in a Brazilian national park, and its name translates to “bedsheets of Maranhão” according to Smithsonian Magazine. The photo that Gizele posted had a surreal touch with a large crescent moon in the backdrop with a purple-blue sky. She was photographed walking in the dunes, as she tugged at her cover-up and wore her hair down.

The model previously opened up to Byrdie about some of her personal life, and she sounded pretty down to earth. She said that “I’m usually a really calm person, but if I feel a little nervous, drinking a water always helps me. Mostly, I like to chill and have a laugh with those I’m around, whether it’s on set, backstage, or at home.” Plus, she talked about her fitness routine.

“I try to workout at least four to five days a week, and a few days before a show, I try to work out every day. I trained extra hard in the lead-up to the Victoria’s Secret show, even sharing a few of my go-to moves on Instagram. I always try to make working out as fun as possible; I listen to good music, and I even bring my cute pup, Bieber, with me.”

Whatever she does during her fitness routines is still a bit of a mystery, but it’s obviously keeping her in tip-top shape as she looks stunning in all of her photos. Fans are no doubt looking forward to all that Gizele has in store for 2019.