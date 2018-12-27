Kym Herjavec Shares Adorable Photos Of Twin Babies Hudson And Haven Embracing First Christmas

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Kym Johnson Herjavec regularly shares updates via social media of her twin babies, and her last few posts are absolutely adorable. Twins Haven and Hudson are coming up on their first birthday fairly soon — and it looks as if their first Christmas was a fantastic time for the whole family.

Kym Herjavec’s latest Instagram post shows Haven and Hudson reading some new books they had received. She noted via her Instagram Stories that the books were from Carson Kressley, and DWTS fans know that Kym and Carson have remained very close friends since partnering on the reality television show back in 2011.

The photo that Kym shared on Thursday shows Haven and Hudson each holding a book in front of them as they relax in pajamas or rompers on a comfortable baby lounger. Haven’s book happens to be backward and upside down, but both babies seem fully entertained nonetheless.

In the short shot that Herjavec shared via her Instagram Stories, one where she thanked Kressley for the books, it looks like he sent a handful. The babies definitely seem to be enjoying them. Luckily for fans, Kym has been on something of a photo-sharing spree in recent days.

The post showing Hudson and Haven with their new books is just the latest holiday-inspired photo of the babies that Kym has shared in in the spirit of the holiday. On Christmas Day, Herjavec shared a sweet snap to Instagram, one showing both babies wearing “My First Christmas” red outfits. Fans loved the shot.

The roamers had “My First Christmas” embroidered on the booty, and Haven had a big red bow in her hair. The picture showed the twins from the back so that everybody could see the embroidery as they lounged on a Christmas-inspired blanket of some sort.

Kym also shared a wonderful photo to Instagram, one showing Haven and Hudson visiting with Santa for the first time. The twins were wearing matching holiday sweaters and white booties, and Haven again had a big red bow in her hair.

While many little ones are scared of Santa in their early years, it looks like the Herjavec twins did pretty well. Haven is smiling and touching Santa’s face, but Hudson does look a bit more skeptical. All-in-all, however, Kym and Robert had to have been pretty tickled with the shot they got for this first visit with Santa.

Shark Tank star Robert doesn’t share as many baby-related photos on his Instagram page as his wife does. However, his latest shot does feature the twins — and is yet another adorable photo. This one just shows the family from the back at the beach, the twins up on mom and dad’s shoulders.

Kym Johnson Herjavec is clearly enjoying motherhood — and babies Hudson and Haven appear to be really sweet and adorable young ones. The twins will hit their first birthday on April 23, and fans have no doubt that there will be a lot of great updates on social media for that big occasion. It looks like the family had a fantastic first Christmas together, and everybody is betting that 2019 will be a lot of fun for the whole family.