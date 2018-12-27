‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Nikki’s Missing!

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, December 27, brings a major surprise for the Newmans because Nikki goes missing from the hospital. Plus, Victor threatens Nate, Ana reveals a secret, and Lola flips out on Kyle.

Victor (Eric Braeden) left Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Nate (Brooks Darnell) checked on her. Nikki surprised her doctor by opening her eyes. Nate quickly went to the waiting area and told Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Noah (Robert Adamson), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), and Billy (Jason Thompson) that Nikki woke up. The family celebrated and then Nate warned them that this is still a critical period for Nikki’s recovery.

In her room, Nate told Nikki she needed to rest, but she pleaded with her eyes, and Nate allowed her family to visit briefly. When Nick and Victoria went in to see her, Nikki revealed that Victor had been there. According to Nikki, Victor saved her. Jack showed up, and Nikki admitted she’d been drinking, and Jack (Peter Bergman) told her they would go to AA meetings together and move past it.

Victoria thanked Billy for being there for her and the kids, and then she, Billy, and Reed went in to see Nikki. In the waiting room, Nick thanked Phyllis, and they both agreed that Sharon (Sharon Case) had been great as had Nate. Then, Nick went to talk to Nate who was in his car. When Nick left, Victor popped up from the backseat and told Nate that he worried that the person who hit Nikki would come back to finish her off. Victor asked Nate for help, but Nate warned Victor the plan was insane.

Later, when Nick, Phyllis, and Victoria went to say goodnight to Nikki, they found something shocking! Nikki was not in her room.

Meanwhile, Ana (Loren Lott) revealed a huge secret to Fen (Zack Tinker) after Devon (Bryton James) brushed her off about discovering new talent. She wrote the song that Fen wanted to do. However, Ana told Fen she’s not interested in being a songwriter in the business because she’d been burned before. Despite her objections, Fen hoped they could make it together.

Finally, at Crimson Lights, Kerry (Alice Hunter) admired Lola’s (Sasha Calle) designer, limited edition bag. Lola had no idea the purse Kyle (Michael Mealor) gifted her cost $5,000. When Kyle responded to her summons, Lola freaked out on him about the price of the bag, and she let Kyle know he knows nothing about her if he felt the designer purse was a good present to give her. While Kyle said he liked things that were reliable, Lola mentioned that he better get rid of the bargain watch she gave him.

Because Kyle felt Lola was overreacting, she returned the bag and left in anger. Kyle wondered if that meant they’re over.

Jack and Kerry decided to head to Bora Bora as soon as possible at Nikki’s advice.