Katharine McPhee’s Sexy Bikini Snap Gets Trolled By Soon-To-Be Stepdaughter Erin Foster

The two exchange barbs on social media, but in a fun way.

Katharine McPhee recently shared a smokin’ hot bikini shot of herself sporting a sunny yellow number with a matching flower in her hair. She’s sitting on a towel with lush greenery behind her, soaking up the sun in Hawaii while on a holiday vacation in paradise.

The 34-year-old posted part of a funny one-liner from Chevy Chase’s hit holiday movie Christmas Vacation along with her photo.

“Mele kalikimaka is Hawaii’s way…” she wrote.

But it isn’t necessarily Katharine’s stunning photo of her fabulously fit bod that’s drawing attention. It’s the comical comment that her soon-to-be stepdaughter Erin Foster wrote on Katharine’s post.

“Grandma!!!! WTF I don’t want to be next to you at the pool,” Erin wrote.

Her comment was picked up by Comments By Celebs and people are cracking up. Erin’s dad David Foster, 69, popped the question to Katharine this summer. Erin, 36, couldn’t help but have a little fun with Katharine.

But Katharine fired right back with a hysterical comment herself.

“@erinfoster Grandma carries it in the back. Don’t worry – you’ll see my cellulite when I stand up,” she retorted.

Ever since David and Katharine went public with their relationship, Erin has enjoyed ribbing her dad about the pair, particularly their age gap. A comedy writer, Erin finds the two of them perfect fodder. According to People, Erin left a comment on one of her dad’s Instagram posts from a vacation he took with Katharine to Italy in July.

She called Katharine “Mommmmyyyy” and included a long line of heart emojis. David’s other daughter Sara, 37, chimed in on the fun, too.

“Out of the country. What did I miss?” she jested.

Still, Erin has made it clear that she is on good terms with Katharine and is just having a bit of fun with her. During a Halloween bash, she shared a photo of herself standing with her mom Rebecca Dyer and Katharine. Rebecca was married to David from 1982 to 1986.

“Love my two moms ❤,” Erin wrote on Instagram.

Katharine and David shared a bit about their relationship with People this fall.

“We genuinely love and respect each other and have for a very long time,” said Katharine, an actress, singer, and songwriter who was runner-up on the fifth season of American Idol.

“She didn’t catch my eye on the first day because I was so busy trying to do my job,” David added. “But the reality is that in the last 12 years I’ve always had a connection with her.”