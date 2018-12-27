Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Gets Mom-Shamed After Sharing This Photo Of Daughter Sophia

See why fans are so upset.

Farrah Abraham is facing backlash after sharing a photo of her young daughter all dolled up.

According to a December 26 report from Pop Culture, Abraham recently posted a photo on her daughter’s Instagram account in which 9-year-old Sophia was seen with a full face of makeup.

In one of Abraham’s latest photos, her small child is seen wearing dark pink lipstick and appears to also have a substantial amount of foundation and blush on her cheeks, which many believe is far too much for someone so young.

“Lipstick is TOO EARLY! Where is the social services??” one person asked.

“It’s sad she’s trying to get her child to grow up so fast,” another commenter added.

Farrah Abraham also posted a similar photo of her daughter posing for what appeared to be a holiday photo and in the image, she was again seen wearing some very dark lipstick. Meanwhile, in the bio of Sophia Abraham’s Instagram page, she is named as an “influencer” and a “model.”

Mommy-shaming is nothing new for the former Teen Mom OG star. As many fans well know, Abraham has long been slammed for the way in which she allows Sophia to dress and wear makeup. She’s also been dissed for the way that she parents the young child.

Farrah Abraham was booted from her full-time role on Teen Mom OG at the end of last year after refusing to put an end to her career in adult entertainment at the request of her producer, Morgan J. Freeman. Months later, fans watched as the drama unfolded during an episode of the show’s seventh season.

“We want to look at how people are treated. For example, Kristin — who we all love, who we think is doing a great job — isn’t here today. You don’t snap your fingers and say ‘new producer’ and we fly one in. I think some compassion and understanding. Everybody is working,” Freeman explained to Abraham in the scene, as recapped by Us Weekly magazine.

According to Morgan, he and his staff weren’t just upset about the activities Abraham was part of outside Teen Mom OG. They were also upset about the way she was treating her production team.

Meanwhile, Abraham disagreed with Freeman’s assessment.

“I am so compassionate. I am so understanding, I am working my a** off just like everyone,” Farrah interrupts. “I respect a lot of people who respect me … I mean, you’re doing other Teen Moms, she can just go bounce around and annoy the s**t out of everybody else.”

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.