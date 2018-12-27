A look inside the lawsuit filed by Nanny Dawn alleging that Thomas Ravenel and corporate entities are responsible for her sexual assault

As filming continues on the seventh season of Southern Charm, legal issues continue to arise surrounding former cast member Thomas Ravenel and the sexual assault allegations leveled by his former family nanny against him, the network, and corporate entities behind Southern Charm.

Nanny Dawn, who worked for Ravenel, caring for his two children previously filed a police report which led to the former politician’s arrest in the criminal matter and exit from the Bravo series. A Charleston judge has held the case over for trial, but now Nanny Dawn has filed her civil suit against Ravenel, NBC, Bravo, Comcast, and Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, alleging that they knew about the alleged assault and did nothing, says PageSix.

In the suit, the plaintiff (Nanny Dawn) puts at least partial responsibility in the lap of the networks and production behind the series.



“Corporate defendants knew or should have known of Defendant Ravenel’s propensities to assault females and failed to take appropriate steps to prevent and/or warn of the same.”

A Charleston judge has scheduled the requested jury trial in this matter to begin hearings on July 5th of next year.

In the lawsuit against Ravenel and company, details are revealed about the contracts signed by participants in the Bravo series, in which participants sign an agreement that says they understand that details of their life will possibly be revealed.

“I understand that in and in connection with the Program [Southern Charm], I may reveal or relate and other parties may reveal or relate information about me of a personal, private, surprising, defamatory, disparaging, embarrassing, or unfavorable nature.”

The lawsuit further pulls back the curtain on the series which is based on the premise that these men, ranging in age from thirty to sixty are suffering from “Peter Pan Syndrome,” and that they are “Lost Boys” in the “Neverland” which is Charleston.

Within the body of the lawsuit are details of the alleged sexual assault, including the tearing off of the victim’s clothing to an attempt at sexual intercourse. But in addition to Ravenel, two other people affiliated with production are mentioned by name, and they are Chaz Morgan and Aaron Rothman, who were both reportedly made aware of the assault, and subsequently failed to act upon this information in any way. Neither party investigated the report from the plaintiff or contacted authorities.

Instead, Nanny Dawn and her legal team say that they made “false, defamatory, and otherwise disparaging comments to others regarding the plaintiff and her sexual assault in attempts to hide and conceal the same.”

The filing also details alleged threats made by Ravenel against the plaintiff, cast member Kathryn Dennis, and others who knew about the assault that Nanny Dawn reported to production.