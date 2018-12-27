Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Throwback Photo Of Her Honeymoon With Hubby Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are regulars at sharing adorable throwback photos on social media and she just did it again. The popular couple has always been open about how quiet they were about their romance back in its early days, as well as how they surprised many people close to them with their sudden wedding. Now Kelly is sharing a sweet throwback to a moment from the couple’s honeymoon, and it looks like it was a great trip.

On Thursday morning, Ripa posted a picture to her Instagram page showing her with hubby Consuelos back in 1996 soon after their wedding. Kelly and Mark were in a convertible car and she noted that they were in Capri on their honeymoon. She added emojis that included a heart, fire, and lips, and she joked about how the marriage took.

As fans of Kelly and Mark know, they first met in 1995 when she was starring on the soap opera All My Children. Consuelos did a screen test with Ripa as a potential love interest and the sparks immediately flew between them.

The Inquisitr shared last spring that both Kelly and Mark shared sweet notes via their Instagram pages for their 22nd wedding anniversary last May. Consuelos shared this same photo showing him in the convertible with his bride on their honeymoon and at the time he joked about how they were probably still banned from that hotel. Unfortunately, neither Kelly nor Mark has seemingly shared the details about exactly why they were supposedly banned from that particular hotel during their honeymoon.

Consuelos and Ripa may have quietly eloped to Las Vegas to get married after a casual proposal by Mark back in 1996, but their marriage has managed to stand the test of time. Mark and Kelly are quite open about how much they adore one another and they’ve been clear that things are still sizzling hot between them intimately as well.

Not only do Kelly and Mark share adorable shots like this honeymoon throwback, much to the delight of fans, but they frequently share cute current and throwback snaps of their three kids, too. The couple has Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, and fans know that the kids sometimes resist being featured publicly.

Despite that, Ripa did post a sweet picture this week showing Mark, Michael, and Joaquin waiting for their Christmas festivities to begin, as previously reported by Inquisitr. She didn’t show any pictures of Lola or mention where she was, but the teen does tend to prefer to maintain her privacy when she can, so it’s likely that her mom simply excluded photos of Lola at the girl’s request.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos seem as in love as they have ever been and they certainly don’t look 22 years older now than they were when they tied the knot. Kelly didn’t mention what prompted her to share this particular honeymoon throwback picture, but it looks like her fans are getting a kick out of seeing it.