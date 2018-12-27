Prince William Seen Ignoring Meghan Markle On Christmas After Alleged ‘Feud’ With Wife Kate Middleton

A new and awkward video has surfaced of the royal foursome — Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton — exiting Christmas Day church services. In the video in question, it appears that the future King of England completely ignored his sister-in-law as she tried to make small talk.

Prince William seemed completely engrossed in fixing his scarf instead of responding to something Markle said, as seen in an Instagram video that is making the rounds.

Rumors of a rift between Markle and William’s wife, Kate Middleton, have been rife for the past several weeks — possibly causing the awkward moment caught on camera that has now become a viral sensation.

Royal watchers seem to believe that the two have some unfinished business between them, causing William to spend what seems like an endless amount of time adjusting his scarf rather than respond to Markle’s statement.

In the short clip, Meghan turns around and starts talking to William as they leave the church, as reported by Express. Instead, he appeared to ignore her, forcing Meghan to turn back to her husband, Prince Harry.

“It’s sad William ignored Meghan’s chatter as it looked [like] she said something to him!” said one Instagram follower.

Another royal fan noted, “Look William being super obsessed with his scarf.”

The odd video follows speculation of a rift between the brothers and their wives, one which allegedly caused Markle and Prince Harry to move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor early next year. This housing option was chosen in lieu of remaining at their current home of Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

They lived there before they got married on May 19 of this year, and came back two days after the ceremony to make it their marital home. It is also where they became engaged. It has been Harry’s home since 2013.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving out of Kensington Palace in preparation for their first child, leaving their royal neighbors behind.

The couple currently shares the royal residence with more than a dozen other major royals, but they will move to Frogmore Cottage in early 2019.

Express noted that sources have claimed Meghan and Kate do not get along, with reports of an incident over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress and a clash about the staff.

Markle has also faced questions over her behavior, with claims that she has been nicknamed “Duchess Difficult” by royal aides.

William is said to have approached Harry due to fears that his relationship with Meghan, whom he met in July of 2016 and married in May of 2018, was moving too fast.

A source told the Daily Mail, “The problem is that the Cambridge’s felt things had moved very quickly between Harry and Meghan. Wills particularly was worried and felt close enough to Harry to voice his thoughts.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their first child together in the spring of 2019.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.