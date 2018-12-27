Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Trailer Released With Premiere Date Announced

The trailer leaves fans wondering if 'Bandersnatch' is the rumored 'choose your own adventure style movie.'

Fans of the futuristic sci-fi series Black Mirror can celebrate because the first peek of Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was unleashed this morning. What’s more, according to the Verge, the trailer confirms Bandersnatch can be streamed for the first time tomorrow.

On the other hand, it isn’t clear if the entry in the latest dystopian series is the anticipated “choose-your-own-adventure experience,” discussed by the showrunners last fall.

Fans previewing the Bandersnatch trailer can expect to see the lines of reality and virtuality blur ala Black Mirror style. The main character in the snippet becomes the latest victim as he loses his grip on the real world in fantastic and surreal fashion.

Those that have read Lewis Carroll’s trippy 1872 novel Through the Looking-Glass, which is a sequel to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, know that the Bandersnatch is a beastly, dog-like creature with black-mouthed gums. Meanwhile, if anyone can give fans nightmares about dogs, it’s the people behind Black Mirror.

For instance, who can forget “Metalhead,” the fifth entry in the fourth series of Black Mirror that’s a perfect case of techno-hysteria? The episode, directed by David Slade and written by series creator Charlie Brooker, gave us a glimpse into an apocalypse made possible by man’s worst friend. The metal pooch additionally provided viewers a realistic glimpse of Artificial Intelligence gone murderously wrong that puts the robots in Terminator to shame.

Even more disturbing (and probable) is that the lethal “Metalhead” depicted in the episode looks disturbingly like the highly-functioning canine-designed robots of modern times.

‘Metalhead’ looks strikingly similar to the real BigDog military robots shown here. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. M. L. Meier. / Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain ( GPL )

With that in mind, and after viewing the exciting trailer, it’s a sure bet that Black Mirror: Bandersnatch will follow the same twisted logic, fantastical nonsense, and disturbing themes that both Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and the popular British TV show share. It will be interesting to see how the show handles their version of the fictional Bandersnatch creature, too.

Details for the trailer for the Netflix presentation include the following, according to E News.

“The 1980s-set movie follows Stefan, a video game programmer played by Dunkirk actor Fionn Whitehead. He’s been having vivid dreams, thinking ‘weird things,’ and is tasked with developing the video game Bandersnatch, based on the fictional book of the same name.

Sounds like fun; however, if the Black Mirror series has taught us anything in the past, things will turn out to be the opposite of a good time. Never has the future looked so bleak, the creators of the series teach us, but it’s bound to be a good time if history repeats itself.

According to the Verge, Bloomberg reported that Netflix would be releasing a “choose-your-own-adventure” entry of Black Mirror in 2018. Fans are wondering if Bandersnatch is that entry, and the trailer indicates that might be so. The media service provider classifies Bandersnatch as an “event,” and asks viewers to “change your mind” and “change your life.”

The trailer ends with one of the characters saying, “Your fate has been dictated.” The Verge also tellingly points out that what is a video game if not a “particularly complex choose-your-own-adventure experience.” All those hints are strong indicators of what’s to come, but fans awaiting the premiere of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch on Friday, December 28, will need to tune in to find out if that is truly the case.