Top 10 Hilarious Reactions To The New Instagram Update

As the Inquisitr reported, Instagram had seemingly rolled out a new feature for its users just in time for the holidays. The update was reportedly a test that “went broad by accident” and has since been reverted. While experiencing the updated functionality, users of the popular social media platform were less than thrilled about the surprise.

Early Thursday, Instagram changed the way users scroll through their feed by having them go side-to-side rather than up and down, as The Independent reported. The new scroll method mimics the way users tap through Instagram stories, instead of the traditional scrolling way that Instagram other social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, have had in place for years. According to the report, stories has become the fastest-growing media format ever, having doubled the size of its rival Snapchat.

When users accessed the platform, a message pops up on their screen informing them that they must now go across the post instead of up.

“Introducing a new way to move through posts,” the pop-up reads, alongside a message encouraging users to try it out. “Tap through posts, just like you tap through stories.”

However, the feature appears to have gone away as unexpectedly as it came a short time later. But before it did, a lot of folks proved they disliked the new feature by taking to Twitter to share how they felt about it.

1. The old chronological feed

A lot of reactions are poking fun at how Instagram users have been asking for the chronological newsfeed back only to have their request answered by what they perceive to be yet another terrible feature.

“Damn IG can we get chronological order back!??!” Instagram: pic.twitter.com/AvBp7Q1eA2 — Don (@Cozy_Banks) December 27, 2018

2. What Instagram employees are thinking right about now

Others are predicting how Instagram employees will feel when they realize how people feel about the new swiping feature.

the employees at instagram after releasing an update that ruins the app pic.twitter.com/d4BqoTQ9mg — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) December 27, 2018

3. “Run, Twitter, run!”

Others have promised to return to Twitter following the new bombshell by sharing Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump along the iconic long run scene.

Me coming back to Twitter after the new Instagram update #instagram pic.twitter.com/cs0dfgix0d — Hollie ???? (@_holz_W) December 27, 2018

4. Blindness

Other users are implying that Instagram is blind to its users preferences by sharing memes of a blindfolded Sandra Bullock in Bird Box.

5. Bye-bye 2018

Others are hailing Instagram decision as one of the worst of the year.

The year ends in 4 days and Instagram is obviously trying to snag the award for the worst decision of 2018 #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/A5zuvrCu5S — Premium Misfit (@KeliLalicker) December 27, 2018

6. Amateur

One Twitter user shared a clip of an inexperienced cook nervously placing a handful of past into boiling water that soon catches on fire to illustrate how everyone is feeling this morning.

7. Hello, Twitter!

Again, more users are vowing to ditch Instagram and return to their forgotten Twitter accounts following the update.

Everyone from instagram coming onto twitter after the update pic.twitter.com/xnK51cZ9jO — Hannah (@arianuhm) December 27, 2018

8. Good ol’ spanking

One user shared a clip of a young man beating the camera with a belt to share what Instagram deserves for the new update.

9. Say what

Even the official Twitter feed of the Detroit Tigers Front Office shared how they felt about it.

10. All is well in the world

And others are poking fun at how Instagram undid its feature in about an hour.